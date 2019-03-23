Ella Eastin Comments as 1st Ever Woman to 4-Peat in 400 IM (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
Championship Central
Psych Sheet
Live Results
Full livestream schedule
WOMEN’S 400 IM:
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:
- GOLD: Ella Eastin, 3:57.03
- SILVER: Sydney Pickrem, 3:58.23
- BRONZE: Brooke Forde, 3:59.26
- Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern, 4:01.35
- Emma Barksdale, South Carolina, 4:03.51
- Bailey Andison, Indiana, 4:03.87
- Allie Raab, Stanford, 4:03.87
- Kelly Fertel, Florida, 4:06.11
Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan jumped out to an early lead on the first 50, but American record holder Ella Eastin quickly fought back to have the lead after fly. She built her lead on back, with Sheridan close behind. Eastin held onto her lead with 55.59 final 100. Her 3:57.03 is the 4th fastest performance ever and she’s won the event all 4 years of her NCAA career.
