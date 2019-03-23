Ella Eastin Comments as 1st Ever Woman to 4-Peat in 400 IM (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan jumped out to an early lead on the first 50, but American record holder Ella Eastin quickly fought back to have the lead after fly. She built her lead on back, with Sheridan close behind. Eastin held onto her lead with 55.59 final 100. Her 3:57.03 is the 4th fastest performance ever and she’s won the event all 4 years of her NCAA career.