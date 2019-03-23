2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Prelims Race Videos

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
The 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships continued this morning in Austin, Texas with the final prelims session. Swimmers competed in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. SwimSwam captured circle-seeded heats (top 24 seeds) of all events, and are available to watch below.
200 Back
Heat 5
Heat 6
Heat 7
100 Free
Heat 6
Heat 8
200 Breast
Heat 6
Heat 7
Heat 8
200 Fly
Heat 5
Heat 6
Heat 7
400 Free Relay
Heat 2
Heat 3
Heat 4
