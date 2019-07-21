Elena Di Liddo Lowers Italian 100 Fly Record In 57.18

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Elena Di Liddo set a new Italian National Record in the preliminaries of the women’s 100 fly during the opening session of the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, putting up a time of 57.18.

Di Liddo’s swim broke the previous mark of 57.22 set by Ilaria Bianchi last August at the Italian Summer Championships in Rome.

Comparing the splits of the two, they are nearly identical:

Bianchi, 2018 Di Liddo, 2019 26.68 26.71 30.54 30.47 57.22 57.18

The 25-year-old Di Liddo came into the meet with a personal best of 57.38, set at the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy, and had been 57.51 in the event at that same competition this year (a time that had her tied for ninth in the world coming into Worlds).

She advances fourth overall heading into the semi-finals, trailing world record holder Sarah Sjostrom (56.45), Australian Emma McKeon (56.90), and Canadian Maggie MacNeil (57.10).

Bianchi qualified 15th overall in a time of 58.26.

Di Liddo was the bronze medalist in this event at the European Championships last August, and was also the silver medalist at the 2017 World University Games.