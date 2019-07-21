Barbora Seemanova Knocks Czech 400 Free Record Down To 4:09.73

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old Barbora Seemanova continued her incredible run of improvement in the women’s 400 freestyle during the first prelim session at the World Championships in Gwangju, setting a new Czech National Record in a time of 4:09.73.

Entering the 2019 calendar year with a personal best of 4:21.36, Seemanova has now reset it six times. After getting down to a 4:14.38 in March, she clocked a 4:13.29 at the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour in June, and then finally got under the National Record a few days later in Barcelona. She touched in 4:13.10, slipping under Barbora Zavadova‘s 2014 mark of 4:13.18.

She brought it down even further a few days later at the Czech Championships, going 4:11.10, and now finds herself under 4:10.

Check out a split comparison between her old and new records below:

Seemanova, June 2019 Seemanova, July 2019 28.50 27.53 1:00.21 (31.71) 58.55 (31.02) 1:31.83 (31.62) 1:30.13 (31.58) 2:03.97 (32.14) 2:02.06 (31.93) 2:35.89 (31.92) 2:34.21 (32.15) 3:08.02 (32.13) 3:06.63 (32.42) 3:40.12 (32.10) 3:38.87 (32.24) 4:11.10 (30.98) 4:09.73 (30.86)

The 2018 Czech Junior Athlete of the Year is the National Record holder in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle (LCM) as well, and also owns the 100, 200 and 400 marks in short course.

Competing in her LC World Championship debut, she ended up finishing 13th overall in the event. Katie Ledecky of the United States is the top qualifier in a time of 4:01.84.