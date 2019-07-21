Elena Di Liddo Lowers 100 Fly Italian Record For 2nd Time Today

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the second time this meet, Elena di Liddo lowered the Italian Record in the 100 fly. After knocking down the previous record with a 57.18 in prelims, di Liddo shaved another 0.14s off her personal best time, and the Italian Record, with a 57.04.

Swimming in a very fast first semi-final heat, di Liddo went out in 26.64 and back in 30.40. She was exactly 0.o7s faster on each half than she was in this morning’s swim. That 57.04 put her 4th in that heat, and 6th overall, as the 25 year-old qualified for tomorrow’s final.

The semis proved to be quite tight, as only 0.10s separated the #3 qualifier from the #8.

DiLiddo is also the Italian Record holder in the SCM version of this event, as well as the women’s and mixed 4×100 medley relays (LCM) and the women’s 4×100 medley relay (SCM).

DiLiddo will have one more chance to go after this record tomorrow night, when she’ll square off an incredibly strong and deep field that includes world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.