Eastin, Bratton, Apple, Katz Tabbed as USA Swimming WUGs Captains

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists

USA Swimming announced its captains for WUGs this morning. Ella Eastin, Lisa Bratton, Zach Apple, and Austin Katz are set to lead the Americans in Napoli.

Eastin, a recent Stanford grad who holds several SCY American Records, is set to compete in the 200 IM individually this week. She’s seeded first in the IM with a 2:09.90, which seeds her as the only swimmer under 2:10. Bratton, a TAMU school record holder, is entered in the 200 back, where she is also the top seed. Bratton is entered with a 2:08.37, just ahead of teammate Asia Seidt (2:08.91). The pair are the only swimmers entered with a time under 2:10.

Recent IU grad Apple is competing in the 50, 100, and 200 free. He’s top seed in the 100 and 200, and seeded 5th in the 50. Rising Texas junior Katz is in the 200 back, where he is the top seed.

All four captains have previously represented the US at senior international competitions. Eastin swam at both the 2016 Short Course Worlds and the 2017 edition of WUGs. Bratton was the Gold medalist at the 2018 Short Course Worlds in the 200 back.

Apple represented the States at both 2017 Worlds and 2018 Pan Pacs. Katz competed at 2017 WUGs and 2018 Pan Pacs.