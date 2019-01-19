Eastern Michigan Gets By Buffalo, Delaney Duncan Wins Twice

EASTERN MICHIGAN V. BUFFALO

January 19, 2019

Hosts: Eastern Michigan

Results

Scores Eastern Michigan 159, Buffalo 141



The Eastern Michigan women defeated the visiting Buffalo women in a competitive meet today in Michigan. The EMU Eagles were powered by strong meets from Delaney Duncan and Nicole Swartz.

Duncan, an All-American breaststroker with a solid shot for a top 2 finish in the 100 breast this year, swept the breaststrokes. She posted a 1:01.53 in the 100, winning by over two and a half seconds, then hit the wall at 2:15.81. That’s the best dual meet performance of Duncan’s career in the 200 breast.

On the 200 medley relay, where EMU opened with a win (1:42.41), Duncan split a 28.02, out-splitting UB’s breaststroker by over a second.

Swartz, meanwhile, swept the distance races. The senior was 9:57.35 to win the 1000 free by over ten seconds, then posted a 4:53.71 to win the 500 free. She went dual meet season bests in both events. EMU’s Casey Gavigan was another double winner for the Eagles, sweeping the backstrokes (55.10 / 2:00.22).

Katie Burns led the way for Buffalo, winning all three of her individual races. She was 23.55 in the 50 free, 51.67 in the 100 free, and 1:51.87 in the 200 free. She posted a dual meet best in the 200 free for this season. UB sophomore Jillian Lawton won the 100 fly, going 55.83 to give UB another victory.

In the 200 IM, the final individual race of the meet, Duncan placed 3rd, as UB went 1-2 with Olivia Sapio (2:03.46) and Andrea Ernst (2:05.91). That brought UB to just 23 points down going into the final relay. Buffalo did go on to win that relay (3:24.94), but EMU had enough of a lead going into it to come out on top.