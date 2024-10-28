East Carolina Moves To 4-0 After Big Win Over Campbell

Campbell vs East Carolina

October 25, 2024

Greenville, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: ECU Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming team improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating in-state foe Campbell 177.50 to 74.50 Friday afternoon inside Minges Natatorium.

The Pirates took first place in the 400-yard medley (3:48.09) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.18) on their way to sweep every event on the day.

“I thought we swam well,” head coach Matthew Jabs said. “This has been a rough week of practice. The girls had to be tough and that’s how they raced. Proud of some of our times we posted. Each meet we will try to get a little better. It’s a long season and thought some of them took a real positive step forward tonight.”

ECU had four swimmers who eared multiple victories in Sadie Covington claiming first in the 1000 and (10:29.71) 500-yard freestyle (5:08.38). Heidi Bruining won the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.44), 200-yard breaststroke (2:19.15), Sara Kalawska took first in the 100-yard butterfly (57.37) and 200-yard butterfly (2:04.93), while Mikayla Durkin won the 50-yard freestyle (23.95) and 100-yard freestyle (51.90).

Other solo winners were Carlie Clements in the 100-yard backstroke (57.13), Kaylee Hamblin in the 100-yar breaststroke (1:02.01), Elena Dinehart in the 200-yard backstroke (2:03.11) and Abby Pickel in the 400-yard IM (4:33.04).

Courtesy: Campbell Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina topped visiting Campbell 177.5-74.5 on Friday evening at Minges Natatorium.

The Pirates moved to 4-0 in swimming duals this season, while Campbell dipped to 0-2.

Arabella Butera highlighted Campbell’s performance with a pair of second place finishes, including a time of 1:06.24 in the 100 breaststroke, finishing just behind ECU’s Kaylee Hamblin (1:02.01). Butera also posted a time of 2:22.24 in the 200 breaststroke.

Also turning in runner-up finishes were Katarina Gagnon (5:10.25, 500 free), Katie Fritz (1:01.93, 100 fly) and Julia Garcia (4:38.64).

Next up, the Camels will make their home debut on November 9, hosting Liberty at the Johnson Aquatic Center.