Liberty Earns 190.5-105.5 Win Over James Madison

Liberty vs James Madison

October 26, 2024

Lynchburg, Va.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a meeting featuring a pair of defending conference champions, 2024 ASUN champion Liberty earned a 190.5-105.5 win over 2024 Sun Belt champion James Madison, Saturday at Liberty Natatorium.

Liberty improves to 4-2 on the season, while JMU dropped its season opener today.

Liberty Event Winners

Notable

Historically Speaking

Liberty holds a 6-3 record in head-to-head dual meet competition against James Madison all-time. Liberty has won each of the last three meetings.

The Lady Flames have won their conference meet for each of the last six seasons, while JMU is the defending Sun Belt champion. The Dukes have won six conference titles in the last seven seasons.

Up Next

The Lady Flames will next compete at Campbell, Saturday at 11 a.m. in Buies Creek, N.C.

Courtesy: JMU Sports

LYNCHBURG, Va. – James Madison swimming & diving fell to Liberty, 190.5-105.5, in its 2024-25 season opener on Saturday at Liberty Natatorium.

Jamie Cornwell , Jess Pryne , Angela Ritchie and Madison Wimmer placed in multiple swimming events for the Dukes, while Alexa Holloway won the 3-meter board and was followed by a JMU sweep of the 1-meter.

Quoting Head Coach Dane Pedersen

“Being our first meet and our first chance to acquire data points, this was a great learning experience. We learned a lot about ourselves, racing and what work we need to focus on moving forward in the weeks to come. It wasn’t everything we wanted but gives us invaluable insight. Congratulations to Liberty. They are a well-coached team and performed great.”

Diving

Holloway won the 3-meter board with a score of 271.58.

Kate Vitolo won the 1-meter board with a score of 252.30 and was followed in order by Natalie Jones (246.23) and Maddie O’Mera (228.45).

Individual Swimming

Cornwell took second in the 50 Free (23.89) and placed third in the 100 Free (52.59).

Pryne earned a pair of third place finishes in the 1000 Free (10:39.63) and 200 IM (2:08.10).

The third Duke to place in multiple events was Ritchie, placing second in the 500 Free (5:07.48) and finishing third in the 200 Fly (2:07.60).

In her first collegiate meet, Wimmer took second in the 200 Free (1:52.88) and third in the 500 Free (5:07.64).

In the 100 Breast, Suzanne Earnshaw swam a time of 1:06.60 to take third.

swam a time of 1:06.60 to take third. Finishing in the top three in the 200 Fly with Ritchie was Maddy Coombs , who swam a time of 2:06.87 to finish second.

, who swam a time of 2:06.87 to finish second. Grace Bousum added a second-place finish in the 100 Fly to JMU’s results, swimming a time of 57.80.

Relay Swimming

JMU finished second in the 200 Medley Relay, as the team of Sarah Pauley , Bousum, Alex Volk and Cornwell swam a time of 1:47.02.

, Bousum, and Cornwell swam a time of 1:47.02. In the 400 Free Relay, Volk, Bousum, Wimmer and Cornwell earned a second-place finish with a time of 3:30.83.

Up Next

The Dukes are back in the pool Saturday, Nov. 9 when they travel to Huntington, W.Va. for a dual meet with Marshall.