Liberty Earns 190.5-105.5 Win Over James Madison

Liberty vs James Madison
- October 26, 2024
- Lynchburg, Va.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: Liberty Athletics
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a meeting featuring a pair of defending conference champions, 2024 ASUN champion Liberty earned a 190.5-105.5 win over 2024 Sun Belt champion James Madison, Saturday at Liberty Natatorium.
Liberty improves to 4-2 on the season, while JMU dropped its season opener today.
Liberty Event Winners
- 200 medley relay – 1:42.37 (Sydney Stricklin – 26.28; Aly Bozzuto – 27.83; Kamryn Cannings – 24.34; Kaycee Cannings – 23.92)
- Jr. Isabelle Gomez – 1000 freestyle (10:20.39); 500 freestyle (5:02.80)
- Sr. Shelby Kahn – 200 freestyle (1:53.67)
- Sr. Sydney Stricklin – 100 backstroke (56.05); 100 freestyle (51.77)
- Fr. Aly Bozzuto – 100 breaststroke (1:03.49); 50 freestyle (23.55)
- So. Kamryn Cannings – 200 butterfly (2:02.73); 100 butterfly (55.39)
- R-So. Malia Francis – 200 backstroke (2:02.17)
- Fr. Taylor Stasny – 200 breaststroke (2:20.96)
- Sr. Grace Isaacs – 200 individual medley (2:06.69)*
- 200 freestyle relay – 3:27.61 (Kaycee Cannings – 53.61; Kamryn Cannings – 50.84; Sydney Stricklin – 51.38; Aly Bozzuto – 51.78)
- * – swam as exhibition
Notable
- For the meet, Liberty won all 14 swimming races, including both relays. The Dukes won both diving events. With the meet decided, Liberty scored the 200 IM as an exhibition event.
- East Carolina entered only divers in the meet and did not factor into the dual meet scoring.
- The Lady Flames won the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay by a combined 7.87 seconds.
- Isabelle Gomez (500 free, 1000 free), Sydney Stricklin (100 back, 100 free), Aly Bozzuto (100 breaststroke, 50 free) and Kamryn Cannings all won two individual events each for Liberty.
- Liberty took each of the top two spots in six individual events. The Lady Flames went 1-2-3-4 (Sydney Stricklin, Malia Francis, Sadie Stricklin, Layne Jones) in the 100 backstroke.
- Liberty posted 1-2-3 showings in the 200 backstroke (Malia Francis, Sadie Stricklin, Layne Jones) and 200 breaststroke (Taylor Stasny, Grace Isaacs, Karis Francis).
- Freshman Aly Bozzuto remains unbeaten this season, winning every individual event and relay in which she has competed.
- Liberty posted team season bests in the 200 medley relay (1:42.37); 50 backstroke (Sydney Stricklin – 26.28); 100 backstroke (Sydney Stricklin – 56.05); 50 freestyle (Aly Bozzuto – 23.55); three-meter diving (Maddie Freece – 256.73); 200 breaststroke (Taylor Stasny – 2:20.96) and 200 individual medley (Grace Isaacs – 2:06.69).
Historically Speaking
- Liberty holds a 6-3 record in head-to-head dual meet competition against James Madison all-time. Liberty has won each of the last three meetings.
- The Lady Flames have won their conference meet for each of the last six seasons, while JMU is the defending Sun Belt champion. The Dukes have won six conference titles in the last seven seasons.
Up Next
The Lady Flames will next compete at Campbell, Saturday at 11 a.m. in Buies Creek, N.C.
Courtesy: JMU Sports
LYNCHBURG, Va. – James Madison swimming & diving fell to Liberty, 190.5-105.5, in its 2024-25 season opener on Saturday at Liberty Natatorium.
Jamie Cornwell, Jess Pryne, Angela Ritchie and Madison Wimmer placed in multiple swimming events for the Dukes, while Alexa Holloway won the 3-meter board and was followed by a JMU sweep of the 1-meter.
Quoting Head Coach Dane Pedersen
“Being our first meet and our first chance to acquire data points, this was a great learning experience. We learned a lot about ourselves, racing and what work we need to focus on moving forward in the weeks to come. It wasn’t everything we wanted but gives us invaluable insight. Congratulations to Liberty. They are a well-coached team and performed great.”
Diving
- Holloway won the 3-meter board with a score of 271.58.
- Kate Vitolo won the 1-meter board with a score of 252.30 and was followed in order by Natalie Jones (246.23) and Maddie O’Mera (228.45).
Individual Swimming
- Cornwell took second in the 50 Free (23.89) and placed third in the 100 Free (52.59).
- Pryne earned a pair of third place finishes in the 1000 Free (10:39.63) and 200 IM (2:08.10).
- The third Duke to place in multiple events was Ritchie, placing second in the 500 Free (5:07.48) and finishing third in the 200 Fly (2:07.60).
- In her first collegiate meet, Wimmer took second in the 200 Free (1:52.88) and third in the 500 Free (5:07.64).
- In the 100 Breast, Suzanne Earnshaw swam a time of 1:06.60 to take third.
- Finishing in the top three in the 200 Fly with Ritchie was Maddy Coombs, who swam a time of 2:06.87 to finish second.
- Grace Bousum added a second-place finish in the 100 Fly to JMU’s results, swimming a time of 57.80.
Relay Swimming
- JMU finished second in the 200 Medley Relay, as the team of Sarah Pauley, Bousum, Alex Volk and Cornwell swam a time of 1:47.02.
- In the 400 Free Relay, Volk, Bousum, Wimmer and Cornwell earned a second-place finish with a time of 3:30.83.
Up Next
The Dukes are back in the pool Saturday, Nov. 9 when they travel to Huntington, W.Va. for a dual meet with Marshall.