Bucknell Women, Seton Hall Men Pace The Field At Bison Fall Invite

2024 Bucknell Fall Invite

October 26, 2024

Lewisburg, Pa.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women’s swimming & diving squad continued its outstanding start to the 2024-25 season by winning 10 events on Saturday at the non-scored Bison Fall Invite at Kinney Natatorium. Competing against Seton Hall and Binghamton, freshman Clara Renner won two events with top-10 times in Bucknell history, and Kyla Kelly was also a double winner for the Bison.

Renner, who won three events in the dual win over Boston University to start the season, captured the 200-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley on Saturday. Her time of 1:49.39 in the 200 free was fifth-fastest in Bucknell history and paced a 1-2-3-4 Bison sweep along with Sydney Dettmann , Sara Ketron , and Sofia Burns .

Renner is now eighth all-time in the 200 IM after posting a 2:02.85. That led a sensational sweep of the top five places for the Bison in that event, with Virginia Hastings , Ketron, Rylie Giles , and Sam Benzija following. Renner was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Kelly had another big meet with wins in the 100 free and 400 IM along with a third-place finish in the 50 free.

The Bison started the day by edging out a pair of Seton Hall foursomes in the 200 free relay. Burns, Ketron, Ashley Piacentino , and Hastings finished just over one second in front of the Pirates.

Bucknell won both diving events, with Meghan Catherwood and Natalie Penman going 1-2 in the 1-meter event, and Reggie Frias winning on the 3-meter board. Catherman was third and Penman fourth in the 3-meter competition.

Benzija and Liz Dokina went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke, and the Bison also picked up wins from Jennifer Bolden in the 500 free and Hanna Bingley in the 100 breast.

Kendall Lueke was the runner-up in both the 400 IM and 100 backstroke, Kelly Byrne was second in the 200 back, and Giles took second in the 100 butterfly.

Bucknell’s busy home schedule continues next Saturday when Navy, American, and Lafayette visit Kinney Natatorium for quad meet starting at noon.

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Chris Kopac won two events to lead the Bucknell men’s swimming & diving team as Seton Hall and Binghamton visited Kinney Natatorium on Saturday for the non-scored Bison Fall Invite. Five other Bison posted runner-up finishes and diver Jack Krug moved up on Bucknell’s all-time list with a personal best in the 3-meter diving event to highlight a productive early season meet.

Kopac won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400 individual medley, and he also finished a close third in the 50 freestyle. In the 400 IM he went 1-2 with teammate Riley Twiss , with Kopac touching first by just .11 seconds. Dante Buonadonna was fourth and Alex Crossing fifth in the 400 IM, giving the Bison four of the top five places. Binghamton’s Eli Lanfear and Bucknell’s Colin Smith , Kopac, and Finn Russell all finished within a half-second in the 50 free.

It was a good day for the divers, with Jackson Vinarub finishing second in the 1-meter event and Krug third in the 3-meter. Krug’s score of 299.5 was nine points better than his previous PR and moved him up from seventh to fifth on Bucknell’s all-time performers list. On the 1-meter board, Vinarub, Krug, and Connor Thurston finished 2-3-4.

Other Bucknell runners-up included Sam Sweetser in the 500 free, Shane Wynne in the 200 butterfly, and Justin DiSanto in the 100 fly. Ed Park and Caleb Kubiak followed Sweetser in third and fourth in the 500. In the 200 fly, Wynne, Twiss, and Damian Czartoryjski took the 2-3-4 spots.

Bucknell’s busy home schedule continues next Saturday when Navy, American, and Lafayette visit Kinney Natatorium for quad meet starting at noon.

Courtesy: Seton Hall Athletics

LEWISBURG, PA. – The Seton Hall women’s swimming and diving team traveled to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania today to compete in the Bucknell Fall Invite in a non-scored competition.

Diving

Senior Nikki Pawar (Lawrenceville, N.J.) led all Pirate divers today across both boards. The 3-meter board saw Pawar complete her program with a 213.95. However, she opened the day on the 1-meter board, placing third with a score of 219.15.

Right behind Pawar on the 1-meter board were a full crew of Pirates. The trio of Amy Kugleman (218.50 points), Sarah Behrman (218.25 points) and Jaden Fagundes (212.35 points) finished fourth through sixth for The Hall. Behrman also finished right behind Pawar in the 3-meter board with a score of 209.35.

Swimming

The Bucknell Fall Invite served as an immense opportunity for the swimmers to race non-dual meet events and improve their times further ahead of fall taper meet season.

Senior Allie Waggoner was a major beneficiary of the non-dual meets being raced, which allowed her to race the 1650 Freestyle. The reigning BIG EAST champion touched the wall first with a time of 17:05.15, besting her time from a year prior at this meet by seven seconds. She would also go on to shave two seconds off her time from last year’s Fall invite in the 400 IM, finishing with a 4:31.94.

Alongside Waggoner wins, Claire O’Neill claimed victory in the 200 Butterfly. The senior from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, went a 2:09.19, six tenths off of her time from last year’s BIG EAST Championships.

This meet was also highlighted by Naima Hazell‘s return to the top of the timing sheet in the 50 Freestyle. Hazell claimed overall victory with a time of 23.92, over half a second faster than her race-winning time for the season opener against Rider.

Alongside the trio of winners, plenty of Pirates improved on times from last season and nearly won events. Natalie Heim finished the 100 Freestyle in a 51.53, over a second better than this time last year. She also swam a career-best 58.86 in the 100 Butterfly.

In addition to Heim, Yosun Hacifazlioglu swam an immense race in the 100 Breaststroke. The sophomore from Istanbul, Turkey, swam a season-best 1:04.63 in the event, while also finishing within a second of her career-best time from last year’s BIG EAST Championships.

What’s Next

The Pirates will be back in the pool on November 8th when the travel to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to take on Lehigh. The start time is yet to be decided.

LEWISBURG, PA. – The Seton Hall men’s swimming and diving team traveled to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania today to compete in the Bucknell Fall Invite in a non-scored competition.

Diving

Like every other meet this season, freshman diver Nick Graham dominated by claiming overall victory in both 1-meter and 3-meter boards. Graham cleared the 290 point mark in the 1-meter board once again with a 292.90, but his most important dives of the day were on the 3-meter board. After falling less than a point short of the Zones cut against TCNJ, Graham registered a 332.5 to win the event to earn the cut.

Alongside Graham in the 3-meter board, Trevor Post continued his streak of consistent performances by finishing in second place with a score of 305.25. This was Post’s fourth podium finish of the season at this height.

Swimming

The most notable swim of the day came from Clil Halevi in the 1650 Freestyle. The Israeli national broke 16 minutes for the first time this season with a time of 15:43.08. This performance was 43 seconds faster than he swam at this meet last year and 33 seconds of his time from the BIG EAST Championship last year.

Alongside Halevi, Chris Jackson‘s time of 49.82 victory in the 100 Backstroke was another note-worthy swim. Jackson improved his time from last year’s invite by nearly three seconds. Not only that, but he was six hundredths faster than last year’s fall taper meet time and under a second of his career best. That time could fall sooner rather than later.

The man who finished behind Jackson in the 100 Backstroke was Kaedin Duong with a time of 50.99. Despite of that performance, Duong’s most notable race was the 200 Backstroke race he shared with his brother Kale. Kaedin finished first in the 200 Backstroke with a time of 1:50.27, while Kale finished second with a 1:51.20. Both brothers earned CSCAA B cuts with their times

In other events, 2024 BIG EAST 100 Butterfly Champion Michael Klimaszewski continued his strong performances across both butterfly events. Klimaszewski won the 100 Butterfly with a 48.59 and the 200 Butterfly with a 1:48.93. When compared to the 2023 edition of this meet, the London native improved his time in the 100 one second. Additionally, his 200 Fly time was within a second of his fall taper meet time.

Seton Hall sprinter Toma Adam claimed victory in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 45.29, finishing nearly two seconds clear of his time from this meet last year.

The final winner from today was freshman Bailant Marosi. The Hungarian won the 200 IM with a time of 1:51.87, marking a season-best ahead of the fall taper season.

What’s Next

The Pirates will be back in the pool on November 8th when they travel to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to take on Lehigh. The start time is yet to be decided.

Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Senior Eli Lanfear was a double-event winner and swam on a first-place relay team, highlighting Binghamton’s performance at the Bucknell Fall Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium. The meet – which also included the host Bison and Seton Hall – did not include team scoring.



Lanfear swept the 200 free (1:41.39) and the 50 free (20.66) and now has a team-best eight individual victories through three meets so far this season. He also anchored the first-place 200 free relay team that included sophomore Cullin Cole, junior Liam Preston and freshman Ryaan Alshami.



Other individual winners on the men’s side for Binghamton included freshman Evan Peters in the 500 free (4:43.05) and fellow freshman John Zhang in the 200 breast (2:09.74).



For the Bearcat women, junior Maria Pignatelli and sophomore Haley Nowak each won an individual event and swam on the first-place 200 medley relay team. Pignatelli won the 100 back (57.73) while Nowak captured the 100 fly (59.79). The other members of the 200 medley relay – which clocked a time of 1:45.03 – included freshman Grace Vogt and senior Lauren Kuzma.



Also recording a first-place finish for the Binghamton women’s squad was junior Celia Webster in the 200 back (2:06.45).



Up next for the Bearcats is a dual meet against Canisius next Saturday at noon.