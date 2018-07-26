Dressel Scratches, Apple False Starts Men’s 200 Free

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following several unexpected, eyebrow-raising performances on the men’s side of the meet last night, the surprises continued this morning in heat 11 of the men’s 200 freestyle, where Caeleb Dressel opted to scratch the event, and potential A-finalist Zach Apple was disqualified for a false start.

Coming off of a disappointing sixth place finish in last night’s 100 freestyle, Dressel did not compete in the 200 freestyle this morning, likely seeking to save energy for his better events in the remainder of his potentially grueling schedule, including the 50 butterfly later in the preliminary session. Dressel’s incredible senior short course season at the University of Florida (which included the fastest 200 yard IM in history by a wide margin) and his track record of demonstrating incredible stamina across multiple races have fueled speculation among many that Dressel may try at least one of the 200 distances this summer. However, it’s important to note that he has not competed in the 200 freestyle in a major international meet since the 2013 World Junior Championships where he competed on the 4×200 freestyle relay.

In the same heat as Dressel’s scratch, Zach Apple, who secured a Pan Pac team berth on the 4×100 freestyle relay last night with his 4th place finish in the individual 100 freestyle, was disqualified for a false start. That removes the future Indiana Hoosier from contention in tonight’s 200 freestyle, where he had qualified for the A-final in the 5th place position based on his time. While more known as a sprinter, the combination of this morning’s swim and his 1:31.18 lifetime best in the short course 200 yard freestyle shows Apple’s potential in the long course version of the event.

Other notable names on the scratch list included 200 yard freestyle NCAA All-American Bryce Mefford, former 200 yard freestyle National High School record holder Tom Shields, and star high school swimmer Carson Foster.