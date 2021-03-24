Dressel, Lochte Each in Two Events at Day 2 of ISCA Senior Cup

2021 ISCA International Senior Cup

March 23-27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY Prelims/LCM Finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

Meet Information

Psych Sheet

Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte will each be swimming two events on Wednesday at the ISCA International Senior Cup. The Gator Swim Club teammates will both be swimming the 200 IM this morning.

Dressel, the world record holder in the 100 butterfly, will be swimming the 50 butterfly on Wednesday. In the morning heats, Dressel will be swimming next to reigning 100 fly Olympic champion Joseph Schooling. 2016 Olympian Jack Conger will be swimming the 50 fly as well.

Lochte’s second event of the day will be the 100 backstroke. In the morning heats, he’ll be swimming next to the top seed in the event, Cal commit Ziyad Saleem.

The only notable scratch for the men for Wednesday morning is Izaak Bastian, a junior at Florida State and the second seed in the 100 breaststroke.

On the women’s side of the meet, Sherridon Dressel, will be competing in two events. She is the top seed in the 100 backstroke. 14-year old Erika Peleaz, will be swimming next to Dressel in the backstroke as the 4th seed.

Egyptian Olympian Farida Osman, is the top seed of the 50 butterfly. Right behind her are Dressel as the second seed, Hungarian Flora Molnar as the third seed, and Peleaz as the fourth seed. Molnar is fresh off an NCAA title with Alabama this past weekend.

15-year old Leah Hayes is in three events this morning. Hayes is the top seed in the 200 IM, the 8th seed in the 100 breaststroke, and the 22nd seed in the 100 backstroke.

Seeded second in the 200 IM behind Hayes is Hungarian Reka Gyorgy. Gregory, a swimmer at Virginia Tech, placed 8th in the 400 IM last week at the Women’s NCAA Division I Championships.