Alabama Closes Out NCAAs With Their First Ever Relay Title (Splits Analysis)

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships was full of firsts. Not only did we have an ACC team crack the top two overall finishes for the first time ever, as UVA won and NC State took 2nd, but the Alabama Crimson Tide women closed out the meet with their first NCAA relay victory ever.

Swimming in the final heat, Morgan Scott led off with a 47.78, the 3rd-fastest leadoff leg in the field, behind UVA’s Kate Douglass (46.76) Michigan Maggie MacNeil (46.94), both of whom were swimming the same heat.

Alabama closed the gap with a pair of 47s from Kalia Antoniou (47.16) and Flora Molnar (47.94), then anchor Cora Dupre dropped the hammer with a 46.90, the 3rd-fastest overall split, and 2nd-fastest on a flying start, to get past UVA and touch in a time of 3:09.78 and set a new school record.

Cal junior Isabel Ivey had the fastest overall split in the field by a wide margin, anchoring the Bears with a 46.10 that was 0.66s ahead of the next-fastest time, Douglass’ leadoff.