Alabama Closes Out NCAAs With Their First Ever Relay Title (Splits Analysis)

The final day of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships was full of firsts. Not only did we have an ACC team crack the top two overall finishes for the first time ever, as UVA won and NC State took 2nd, but the Alabama Crimson Tide women closed out the meet with their first NCAA relay victory ever.
Swimming in the final heat, Morgan Scott led off with a 47.78, the 3rd-fastest leadoff leg in the field, behind UVA’s Kate Douglass (46.76) Michigan Maggie MacNeil (46.94), both of whom were swimming the same heat.
Alabama closed the gap with a pair of 47s from Kalia Antoniou (47.16) and Flora Molnar (47.94), then anchor Cora Dupre dropped the hammer with a 46.90, the 3rd-fastest overall split, and 2nd-fastest on a flying start, to get past UVA and touch in a time of 3:09.78 and set a new school record.
Cal junior Isabel Ivey had the fastest overall split in the field by a wide margin, anchoring the Bears with a 46.10 that was 0.66s ahead of the next-fastest time, Douglass’ leadoff.
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Cal
|Isabel Ivey
|46.10
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|46.76
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|46.90
|Michigan
|Maggie MacNeil
|46.94
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|47.05
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|47.16
|Tennessee
|Tjasa Pintar
|47.35
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|47.51
|Texas
|Julia Cook
|47.61
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|47.63
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|47.72
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|47.78
|NC State
|Sophie Hanson
|47.80
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|47.86
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|47.93
|Alabama
|Flora Molnar
|47.94
|Cal
|Elise Garcia
|47.94
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|47.94
|Northwestern
|Maddie Smith
|47.95
|Virginia
|Paige Madden
|47.98
|Tennessee
|Bailey Grinter
|47.98
|Virginia
|Lexi Cuomo
|48.08
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|48.10
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|48.12
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|48.14
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausili
|48.17
|Cal
|Emily Gantriis
|48.20
|Stanford
|Amalie Fackenthal
|48.23
|Louisville
|Alena Kraus
|48.28
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|48.37
|Stanford
|Lauren Green
|48.37
|Cal
|Robin Neumann
|48.4o
|Florida
|Katie Mack
|48.4
|Ohio State
|Taylor Petrak
|48.41
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|48.41
|Virginia Tech
|Reka Gyorgy
|48.42
|UCLA
|Claire Grover
|48.42
|Louisville
|Tristen Ulett
|48.43
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|48.45
|NC State
|Julia Poole
|48.46
|Tennessee
|Trude Rothrock
|48.50
|Northwestern
|Ally Larson
|48.5
|Louisville
|Paige Hetrick
|48.53
|Indiana
|Ashley Turak
|48.56
|Michigan
|Megan Glass
|48.58
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|48.58
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|48.60
|Stanford
|Anya Goeders
|48.66
|Wisconsin
|Alana Palmer
|48.69
|Indiana
|Abby Kirkpatrick
|48.74
|Northwestern
|Selen Ozbilen
|48.76
|Missouri
|Amy Fedderson
|48.77
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|48.83
|Ohio State
|Freya Rayner
|48.83
|Michigan
|Olivia Carter
|48.83
|Indiana
|Elizbeth Broshears
|48.91
|Missouri
|Sierra Smith
|48.91
|Stanford
|Emma Wheal
|48.94
|Wisconsin
|Isabel Lampre
|48.94
|UNC
|Sophie Lindner
|48.96
|UCLA
|Delaney Smith
|48.96
|Indiana
|Laurel Eiber
|48.99
|Michigan
|Sophie Housey
|49.00
|UCLA
|Sophia Kosturos
|49.03
|UCLA
|Ella Kirschke
|49.03
|Georgia
|Courtney Harnish
|49.04
|UNC
|Amy Dragelin
|49.05
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|49.06
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|49.07
|Virginia Tech
|Joelle Vereb
|49.08
|UNC
|Heidi Lowe
|49.15
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|49.22
|Wisconsin
|Lillie Hosack
|49.23
|USC
|Jemma Schlicht
|49.28
|USC
|Marta Ciesla
|49.31
|Northwestern
|Annika Wagner
|49.37
|Texas
|Bridget Semenuk
|49.42
|Florida
|Gabrielle Hillis
|49.70
|Florida
|Kathleen Golding
|49.75
|USC
|Isabelle Odgers
|49.84
Crazy to think that Bama, NC State, and UVA had all yet to win a relay title before this year, but kudos. Milestones for all!
Broken record, but that split from Ivey is monster. I know there’s the relay start to factor in, but top-notch for her!
I worry that she is going to be the best swimmer who never won an individual title.
Kalia is the LOML
Congrats to the Alabama ladies. In a year full of distractions, they made school history.