Build the Shoulder Driven Freestyle in Dryland and In-Water

Definition: A group of exercises bundled together to maximize effort while building technique and power. The Shoulder-Driven Freestyle is now the primary technique for sprint distance (50 and 100) freestyle events. It requires a disconnect between the rotation of the shoulders while keeping the hips/kick flat on the surface. This requires maximum cardio effort and is only used for sprint distances.

Circuit: Battle of the Beast FR Stroke / Russian Twists / Shoulder Slam Kick ONLY

Swim-Specific Goals: Build the Shoulder Driven (Sprint) FR Stroke

This Train Savage is brought to you by: Eric Snell and Bethany Tilson.

Eric and Bethany are the creators of the Train Savage Method. Using swim specific dryland movements before swimming can make the swimmer focus on the muscles that are engaged in the stroke/kick/race. By adding these Swim Specific movements they are also building swim specific muscles while keeping good technique AND getting cardio in the set.

Exercises Explained:

Dryland – FR Stroke w/ Battle of the Beast Ropes

Description: Keeping the hips level, stroke through with a straight arm in a 6 second cycle to feel like a shoulder driven freestyle stroke

Equipment: Battle of the Beast Ropes Battle of the Beast Ropes – ONE Swim (swimmersbest.com).

Dryland – Russian Twists

Description: Without moving the knees, rotate the body and shoulders while keeping the feet off the ground

Equipment: Med Ball or Slam Ball

In-Water – Shoulder Slam Kick ONLY

Description: Hands by side, rotate shoulders without rotating the hips, and keep the kick at the surface

Equipment: Snorkel (Swimmers Snorkel – ONE Swim (swimmersbest.com))

ABOUT THE AUTHORS: ERIC SNELL AND BETHANY TILSON

Eric and Bethany coach the SeaWolves in Georgia. Their focus is to create training methods and products to increase the swimmers growth and technique in tandem.Their free training platforms can be found www.ONESwim.com. ONE Swim has helped thousands of coaches across the world with innovative solutions to swim training. They continue to push the envelope on training with out of the box approaches to get the most training out of a limited time.

ONEswim.com is leading the way for the future of swim training equipment. The company offers a broad range of solutions for improving stroke technique, kick technique, and breathing technique. They provide swimmers, coaches, and teams with the tools they need to balance technique training with conditioning training. By combining the best drills with the best tools, the SwimmersBest products give swimmers instant tactile feedback so they can adjust their technique efficiently. The old way of having coaches constantly remind swimmers of their individual problems has proven to offer very little improvement in technique. All SwimmersBest products are designed to constantly ‘talk to the swimmers’ so they can feel the problems and make corrections. This unique approach means the swimmers are given negative feedback for incorrect stroke technique, which compels the swimmers to quickly correct the problem on their own. With a constant flow of new innovative product designs, SwimmersBest is a company that will continue to deliver solutions you need.

