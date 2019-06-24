Dressel 50.3 100 Fly, Yan US Open Record Highlight Final Night in Mission Viejo

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 20-23, 2019
- Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50m)
- Psych sheet
- Meet info
- Live Results
Yan Zibei tying the 100 breast US Open record and Caeleb Dressel swimming the eighth-best performance in the 100 fly highlighted an electric final session at the Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions.
Yan went 58.74 in the 100 breast, moving him to 10th all-time in the event as he tied Kevin Cordes’ US Open record. Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin finished second in 1:00.12. Fourth place Sam Iida went 1:01.75, a lifetime best by a full second. Dressel, meanwhile, blasted a 50.36 to win the 100 fly by more than two full seconds and take over the world #1 stop. You can read more about those swims at the links above.
China’s Xu Jiayu raced to the win in the 100 back, posting a quick 52.79. Only four men have gone 52’s this season, and Xu’s 52.27 from March still leads the world. Only Mitch Larkin of Australia has been faster than Xu’s 52.79 tonight– Larkin was 52.38 at Australian World Trials.
Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan clocked a personal best to win the 800 free, swimming to a time of 8:26.15. That’s just over a tenth better than her old best of 8:26.27 done at the 2018 Pan Pacs. Trojan’s Haley Anderson also broke 8:30, going 8:27.63. On the men’s side, Team Santa Monica’s Jordan Wilimovsky was the only person under eight minutes at 7:58.58.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- 13-year-old Jillian Cox of Austin Trinity Aquatic Club broke nine minutes in the 800 free, dropping huge time. She came in with a 9:07.64, and today swam to an 8:52.34.
- Ali Deloof of Team Elite won the 100 back, the only one going under 1:01 at 1:00.98.
- Annie Lazor of Mission Viejo (though she trains at IU) was 1:06.72, edging Breeja Larson (1:07.04). Ye Shiwen was 1:07.69 for third.
- Louise Hansson of Trojan was 58.15 in the 100 fly, just ahead of Team Elite’s Kendyl Stewart (58.35). Hansson also won the 50 fly in 26.30, setting the meet record.
- Mission Viejo (IU)’s Bailey Andison was 2:14.77 to win the 200 IM, ahead of Wisconsin Aquatics’ Beata Nelson at 2:15.36. Nelson was four hundredths off of her best.
- Jacob Heidtmann of Team Elite eked out the win over Grant House of Sun Devils in the 200 IM, 2:01.39 to 2:01.40.
- Trojan’s Adilbek Mussin took the men’s 50 fly in 23.76.
Inb4 Joe Schooling says he went 50.2 in practice.
Getting overlooked with all this 50.36 business is – that’s a really nice sweatshirt.
It’s under $40 online I might go cop it 👀
Props to Mussin for going faster in the individual 50 FL than Dressel did opening his 100