Double the Swim Meet Excitement with SwimTopia’s New Double Dual Scoring!

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimTopia is excited to introduce another new software feature in their line of fall releases! Now you can double (or triple or quadruple!) the meet day excitement with Double Dual Scoring. Double Dual Scoring enables multiple pairs of teams within a single meet to be scored independently, as though each team pair were competing in a separate dual meet. This unique scoring system, when activated, ensures that results and scores for each team pairing are available as separate filters in reports.

Double Dual Scoring can be accessed after you’ve merged your meet and it is enabled in Meet Maestro on the Settings > Seeding & Scoring > Double Dual tab. Once turned on, you can add as many team pairings as you’d like by clicking “Add Team Pairing.” The sky is the limit!

SwimTopia also allows you to view team pairings in reports. Further, you can view the following by Team Pairing or Overall in the reporting section:

Psych Sheet

Results

Team Scores

Awards Reports

SwimTopia’s Team Scores report shows all team pairings (with winners indicated in bold) or filtered by specific pairing.

Interested in learning more about SwimTopia’s Double Dual Scoring as well as other fall feature releases? Reach out to the sales team at [email protected] or call (877) 856 2940 ext. 1. Additionally, you can watch SwimTopia’s Double Dual How-To Video or check out Double Dual Help Center Documentation to get all the details.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its ease-of-use and comprehensive features, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team stores, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, edit entries, and seamlessly run meets. With SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or sign up for a live demo webinar here!