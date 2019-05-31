Desplanches, Mityukov & Mamie Lead Swiss Charge Into Gwangju

The Swiss Swimming Federation has announced its rosters for the upcoming elite international competitions slated for the summer.

Leading the 12-strong lineup for the World Championships in Gwangju, Korea is national record holder Jeremy Desplanches. Desplanches busted out a monster 200m IM performance of 1:56.89 in April at the French Elite Championships, a time that sits just .03 off of his own NR and lifetime best from the 2017 edition of the World Championships. There in Budapest he ultimately finished 7th in the 200m IM with a final time of 1:57.50.

At the same French Elite Championships this spring, Desplanches fired off a new Swiss national standard in the 400m IM, clocking a time of 4:12.86 for his first time ever under 4:13.

In addition to the IMs, Desplanches made it happen in the fly races as well, clocking Swiss standards of 52.28 and 1:57.58 in the 100m and 200m fly events, respectively. As such, the 24-year-old is carrying some serious momentum into Gwangju.

But so is Roman Mityukov, the backstroking ace who clinched 2 new Swiss record of his own so far this year. Mityukov produced a 100m back mark of 54.72 and a 200m back outing of 1:58.65 to insert himself into the Swiss swimming record books.

The Swiss women have also been making major strides across their events, as evidenced by the number of records that have gone done in 2019. Lisa Mamie rewrote the women’s 50m breaststroke record at 31.57 in Zurich and followed that performance up with new Swiss marks in the 100m and 200m breaststroke races at the Swiss Championships in Uster just a couple of weeks later. Mamie hit the wall in 1:07.59 in the 100m breast and 2:25.74 in the 200m breast.

Uster swimmer Nina Kost also did damage to the record books this year, cracking a 100m back Swiss NR of 1:01.15 at the Swiss Championships. At the same meet, Kost struck gold in the 50m and 100m freestyle races with times of 25.07 and 54.53, respectively, for new records.

Swiss Roster for 2019 World Championships



Swiss Roster for 2019 World University Games

Swiss Roster for 2019 European Junior Championships

Swiss Roster for 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival