2019 Vienna International Sees Mecaccioni Of Italy Win Twice

2019 VIENNA INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET/VIENNESE LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, May 30th – Sunday, June 2nd

Stadthallenbad Hütteldorferstraße, Vienna, Austria

LCM

The 2019 Vienna International Swim Meet got underway, with Austrian, Czech, Latvian and Slovakian swimmers among the participants at the meet that doubles as the Viennese Long Course Championships.

Kicking off her Austrian campaign was Roberta Mecaccioni of Italy, who collected 2 wins in the mid-distance freestyle events. Mecaccioni first won the 800m free in a time of 8:57.53 and followed that up tonight with a mark of 4:24.00 to take the 400m. For the former event, her outing represented the teen’s first time ever under the 9:00 threshold, with her personal best entering this meet resting at the 9:00.74 she cranked out back in 2017. So far this year she had been 9:01.25.

Germany’s Stefano Razeto was in the pool, firing off a time of 23.15 to win the men’s 50m free, while Slovakian Zuzana Pavlikovska did the same for the women in 26.45 to represent the only racer of the field under 27 in the final.

Home country swimmer Melissa Wurm got the job done in the 100m breast, clocking 1:12.36 to hold off a charging Anna Plihalova of Czech Republic. Plihalova produced a time of 1:12.48 to finish just .12 out of the gold slot, while Slovakia’s Miroslava Zaborska rounded out the top 3 in 1:12.82 to also clip the 1:13 threshold.

Slovakian national record holder Tomas Klobucnik earned 100m breast gold in 1:02.92, while Latvian Arina Baikova wrangled up the women’s 20m back victory in 2:18.88.