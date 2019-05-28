2019 Vienna International Swim Meet Doubles As Viennese LC Championships

2019 VIENNA INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET/VIENNESE LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, May 30th – Sunday, June 2nd

Stadthallenbad Hütteldorferstraße, Vienna, Austria

LCM

The Vienna International Swim Meet will double as the Viennese Long Course Championships this year, while the competition also serves as a FINA qualifying meet for this summer’s World Championships.

As such, we’ll be seeing some of Austria’s elite vying for spots on the World Championships roster, although the Austrian 2019 World Championships Selection Criteria states that the qualification timeframe for the Austrian Federation QTs has passed and athletes must achieve FINA A cuts from here on out (until June 13th) if they want to qualify for Gwangju.

But Austrians aren’t the only ones hitting the Vienna pool this week at the meet, as a host of other athletes stemming from nations such as Slovakia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Latvia and Slovenia will also be contesting events over the 4-day meet.

Key athletes appearing on psych sheets:

Slovakia – Miroslava Zaborska, Barbora Misendova, Tomas Puchly, Marian Dragun, Barbora Tomanova, Adam Halas, Adam Cernek, Tomas Klobucnik

Czech Republic – Anna Plihalova, Ondoej Sveda, Veronika Kolnikova, Terzie Kinterova, Jan Sefl

Italy – Gea Leonetti, Carlotta Amici, Ilaria Compare, Matilde Bincoletto, Roberta Mecaccioni

Germany – Stefano Razeto

Switzerland – Noah Schmid

Latvia – Arina Baikova, Sergejs Varlamovs, Tina Annija Gedrovica

Austria – Alexander Knabl, Nicole Pilcher, Andreas Rizek, Kenan Emrovic, Anastasia Tichy, Lena Kreundl, Johannes Dietrich