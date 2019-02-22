Defending SEC Runner-Up in the 200 Fly Meghan Small Skips 200 Fly

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)
There has been another significant scratch after the scratch deadline at the SEC Championships. This time, it was Meghan Small of Tennessee, who earlier in the meet set the SEC Record in the 200 IM, that was a declared false start in the 200 fly.
Unlike with Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem, who no-showed as the top seed of the 400 IM, SwimSwam has been told that this scratch, while also medical in nature, will count as an event for Small. By declaring a false start, she is still eligible to race in the 400 medley relay on Friday evening, if her condition improves by then.
Small beat Pickrem for that 200 IM title, with both swimmers both going under the old SEC Championship Record.
Small was 4th in the 200 fly at SECs last year and 16th at NCAAs.
With both Texas A&M and Tennessee now having lost big swims from top swimmers, the advantage goes to the young upstart Florida Gators in a tight team battle that the Aggies lead with 618.5 points, Florida sits 2nd in with 561.5 points, and where Tennessee is 3rd with 557.5 points. It’s still a wide-open race, but Tennessee will be reeling from the loss of those points.
Whether Pickrem swims at all on Saturday, and if she does, whether she attempts a brutal 200 back/200 breast double, will go a long way toward determining the outcome of this meet.
Either both Small and Pickrem swam incredible 200 IMs injured/ill or that race took so much out of them they haven’t recovered. Either way, it’s odd to have two swimmers perform so well and then be unable to compete later in the meet.
Does the DFS still count as an individual swim?
Could she do the 200 back tomorrow?
Sorry seeing it addressed in the article now. It sounds like she would’ve been better no showing like Pickrem and appealing afterwards right? Then she could’ve possibly swum tomorrow.
Bummer regardless. Hope she feels better soon.
Sounds like that could have been a possibility that would have allowed her an extra individual entry, but the tradeoff is the relay tonight. Points wise, individual is worth much more, so maybe a sign that Tennessee isn’t expecting to take the team title?
Small was actually 4th last year; Megan Kingsley was runner-up.
They have that correct in the article; misleading title.