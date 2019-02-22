Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Defending SEC Runner-Up in the 200 Fly Meghan Small Skips 200 Fly

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 7

February 22nd, 2019 College, SEC

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There has been another significant scratch after the scratch deadline at the SEC Championships. This time, it was Meghan Small of Tennessee, who earlier in the meet set the SEC Record in the 200 IM, that was a declared false start in the 200 fly.

Unlike with Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem, who no-showed as the top seed of the 400 IM, SwimSwam has been told that this scratch, while also medical in nature, will count as an event for Small. By declaring a false start, she is still eligible to race in the 400 medley relay on Friday evening, if her condition improves by then.

Small beat Pickrem for that 200 IM title, with both swimmers both going under the old SEC Championship Record.

Small was 4th in the 200 fly at SECs last year and 16th at NCAAs.

With both Texas A&M and Tennessee now having lost big swims from top swimmers, the advantage goes to the young upstart Florida Gators in a tight team battle that the Aggies lead with 618.5 points, Florida sits 2nd in with 561.5 points, and where Tennessee is 3rd with 557.5 points. It’s still a wide-open race, but Tennessee will be reeling from the loss of those points.

Whether Pickrem swims at all on Saturday, and if she does, whether she attempts a brutal 200 back/200 breast double, will go a long way toward determining the outcome of this meet.

dmswim

Either both Small and Pickrem swam incredible 200 IMs injured/ill or that race took so much out of them they haven’t recovered. Either way, it’s odd to have two swimmers perform so well and then be unable to compete later in the meet.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
VFL

Does the DFS still count as an individual swim?

Could she do the 200 back tomorrow?

53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
VFL

Sorry seeing it addressed in the article now. It sounds like she would’ve been better no showing like Pickrem and appealing afterwards right? Then she could’ve possibly swum tomorrow.

Bummer regardless. Hope she feels better soon.

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Sounds like that could have been a possibility that would have allowed her an extra individual entry, but the tradeoff is the relay tonight. Points wise, individual is worth much more, so maybe a sign that Tennessee isn’t expecting to take the team title?

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
swimmom1

Small was actually 4th last year; Megan Kingsley was runner-up.

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Thirteen

They have that correct in the article; misleading title.

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

