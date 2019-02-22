Mikel Schreuders on 1:31.2 200 Free, Working Speed Early (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record – 1:31.61, Mikel Schreuders

NCAA Record – 1:29.50, Townley Haas

Mikel Schreuders kept his top spot and his own SEC record in the 200 free. His finishing time of 1:31.27 broke his 2-day old SEC record, and now holds the #1 and #2 fastest 200 free times in SEC history. He also maintained his #2 time in the NCAA this year behind Cal’s Andrew Seliskar. A 2nd time under 1:32 means that Schreuder should be a favorite to at least A-final in this event at NCAAs, assuming he can repeat that time once again in prelims there.

Taking second was Joey Reilman of Tennessee with a 1:32.35, which also keeps him at #4 in the NCAA and makes him look likely a likely scoring prospect at NCAAs, where last year he finished 24th in prelims. Khader Baqlah of Florida rounded out the top 3 with a 1:32.71, keeping his #6 time in the NCAA this year as well. Last year, Baqlah was 1:31.96 here, and then swam a 1:31.98 at NCAAs, taking 5th overall.