Day-by-Day Schedule for Swimming at the 2019 World University Games

The schedule for the swimming competition at the 2019 World University Games (Summer Universiade) has finally been released. With even competitors having been in the dark until well into the spring, the schedule release comes about a week before the swimming competition is scheduled to begin in Napoli, Italy.

The events seem to be in the same order as they were in Taipei in 2017, with the exception of dropping open water swimming from the schedule. There is a small difference in that prelims sessions are half-an-hour later than they were in 2017. That gives athletes a longer gap from the end of finals to prelims the next day, but does wind up slightly reducing the recovery time between prelims and finals.

Session Start Times:

Local, Central European Time: 9:30 Prelims/18:00 Finals

Beijing Time: 15:30 Prelims/24:00 (midnight) finals

Sydney Time: 17:30 Prelims/2:00 (next day) finals

Los Angeles Time: 00:30 Prelims/9:00 Finals

New York Time: 3:30 Prelims/12:00 Finals

Full Schedule, including timeline, is below. Times are local Napoli time.