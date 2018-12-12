Day 2 Relay Lineups: Comerford, Dahlia To Swim Double Duty At Finals

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

The Americans have exchanged out seven of their eight swimmers from their relay prelim teams at day 2 finals in Hangzhou, as the women’s 4×50 medley will start the session off and the mixed 4×50 free will close things out.

They bring on Olivia SmoligaKatie MeiliKelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford in the women’s medley after swimming Kathleen Baker, Meili, Kendyl Stewart and Erika Brown in the heats, while Caeleb DresselRyan Held, Comerford and Dahlia will contest the mixed 4×50 free after Michael AndrewMichael Chadwick, Smoliga and Madison Kennedy swam in the morning.

The only other significant move in the women’s event was from Australia, who have bumped Emily Seebohm onto the fly leg, Holly Barratt (who swam fly in prelims) onto the free, and Carla Buchanan off the team.

In the mixed 4×50 free, Russia changes up three swimmers bringing on Vlad MorozovEvgeny Sedov and Maria Kameneva, and the Netherlands have changed both their female swimmers as they add Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Brazil has made one change as they bring on Cesar Cielo.

BSD

It’s crazy Erika Brown split 23.5 and we still have two women faster

1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Dalhia & Comerford are on fire – Amazing stars

1 hour ago

