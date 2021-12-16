2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Some of the top teams from the prelims have made lineup changes and adjusted their order in the women’s and men’s 400 freestyle relays to kick off the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Abbey Weitzeil notably comes in for the American women on the anchor leg, taking over for Torri Huske, who was the slowest of the four swimmers in the morning relay at 53.01.

The top-seeded Dutch have added Kira Toussaint to their finals team in exchange for Tessa Giele, while Ranomi Kromowidjojo moves to the lead-off leg after swimming the anchor in the prelims.

Also moving in after not swimming the prelims is Canadian Maggie MacNeil, who scratched the women’s 100 back semis. She’ll take over for Bailey Andison, while Kayla Sanchez, who split 51.76 swimming second in the heats, has moved to the lead-off leg.

Sarah Sjostrom has also taken over the opening leg for Sweden after swimming second in the prelims.

Men’s 400 Free Relay

The most noteworthy changes on the men’s side are that Kliment Kolesnikov comes in to swim the lead-off leg for Russia, and Zach Apple enters to swim anchor duties for the Americans.

Kolesnikov takes Vladimir Morozov‘s spot, who comes off after leading off in 47.07 in the morning. Vladislav Grinev also joins the squad.

Apple takes over for Tom Shields for the Americans, while Thomas Ceccon joins the Italian squad.