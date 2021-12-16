Daily Swim Coach Workout #607

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [1/27/21]
C3/W1
[10 days out TT/ Goals-Process due NOW!]
600 straight [100 swim/50k/50sc/50dr/50br double pullout x2]
Finz
3×50 [u/o 20-30-40] @1:05
6×25 max speed shooter @:40
400 IM k/sw by 50 Strong! Leg Dominant
50 recovery
100 RACE G5 max speed ch
3×50 recovery combo drill/sw form
3x
300 free @ base [3:15/3:30/3:45/4:00]
5×50 Prime [1dr form/3 [email protected]/1 dr]@:50
8×25 [1dr/[email protected]/1 dr]@:40
2×100 [fr @b-:05 (1:00/1:05/1:10/1:15]
50 form stroke rebuild
4×25 set up form
Prime Stroke broken 100 or 200
200 wd
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
