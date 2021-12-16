Daily Swim Coach Workout #607

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [1/27/21]

C3/W1

[10 days out TT/ Goals-Process due NOW!]

600 straight [100 swim/50k/50sc/50dr/50br double pullout x2]

Finz

3×50 [u/o 20-30-40] @1:05

6×25 max speed shooter @:40

400 IM k/sw by 50 Strong! Leg Dominant

50 recovery

100 RACE G5 max speed ch

3×50 recovery combo drill/sw form

3x

300 free @ base [3:15/3:30/3:45/4:00]

5×50 Prime [1dr form/3 [email protected]/1 dr]@:50

8×25 [1dr/[email protected]/1 dr]@:40

2×100 [fr @b-:05 (1:00/1:05/1:10/1:15]

50 form stroke rebuild

4×25 set up form

Prime Stroke broken 100 or 200

200 wd

