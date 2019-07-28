David Aubry Breaks French 1500 Record By Four Seconds In 14:44.72

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

David Aubry capped off his impressive showing at the 2019 World Championships with a fourth-place finish on the final night of competition in the men’s 1500 freestyle, setting a new French National Record.

Aubry’s final time of 14:44.72 got him well under the three-year-old mark of 14:48.90 set by Damien Joly at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Aubry was out slightly behind Joly’s pace through the 500, but overtook it after that and out split him on every 100 over the final 1000.

Joly, 2016 Olympics Aubry, 2019 Worlds 56.57 56.92 1:55.66 (59.09) 1:56.29 (59.37) 2:55.13 (59.47) 2:55.74 (59.45) 3:54.76 (59.63) 3:55.24 (59.50) 4:54.48 (59.72) 4:54.51 (59.27) 5:54.23 (59.75) 5:53.97 (59.46) 6:53.94 (59.71) 6:53.22 (59.25) 7:54.26 (1:00.32) 7:52.59 (59.37) 8:53.54 (59.28) 8:51.64 (59.05) 9:53.06 (59.52) 9:51.01 (59.37) 10:52.89 (59.83) 10:50.33 (59.32) 11:52.65 (59.76) 11:49.91 (59.58) 12:52.22 (59.57) 12:49.34 (59.43) 13:51.71 (59.49) 13:48.43 (59.09) 14:48.90 (57.19) 14:44.72 (56.29)

Coming into the competition, Aubry, a native of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, held a best time of 14:54.42 set this past April, and he had brought it down to 14:53.38 in the prelims.

That swim from French Nationals had him ranked 45th all-time in this event, and after improving to 40th in the heats, now moves all the way up to 13th.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 1500 FREE

Sun Yang (CHN), 14:31.02 – 2012 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:34.04 – 2016 Grant Hackett (AUS), 14:34.56 – 2001 Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:36.15 – 2018 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:36.88 Oussama Mellouuli (TUN), 14:37.28 – 2009 Connor Jaeger (USA), 14:39.48 – 2016 Mack Horton (AUS), 14:39.54 – 2016 Ryan Cochrane (CAN), 14:39.63 – 2012 Gabriele Detti (ITA), 14:40.86 – 2016 Yury Prilukov (RUS), 14:41.13 – 2008 Kieran Perkins (AUS), 14:41.66 – 1994 David Aubry (FRA), 14:44.72 – 2019

This is Aubry’s second National Record of the competition after taking four seconds off the 800 free record earlier in the week, winning the bronze medal.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany won in a time of 14:36.54, followed by Mykhailo Romanchuk (14:37.63) and Gregorio Paltrinieri (14:38.75) to make the podium the exact same as last year’s Euros. In that race, Aubry was 14th in a time of 15:15.61.