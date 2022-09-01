Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #765

by Dan Dingman 0

September 01st, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

45:00 UB WO + Rinse Off

1000 Mix = 500 ch + 10 x 50 O: K/D E: D/S x 50 w/10 RI

2x
    1 x 75 @ 1:30 Ch K
    1 x 75 @ 1:20 Ch P
    1 x 75 @ 1:10 Ch S

6 x 200 Supine Fly K w/4-6 STL KO w/fins

2x
    200 @ 4:00 EN2
    200 @ 4:00 EN2 [50 w/10 RI + 150]
    200 @ 4:00 EN3 [2 x 50 w/15 RI + 100]
    200 @ 4:00 EN3 [4 x 50 w/20 RI]
    150 @ 4:00 SP FR K w/board [<PB 200 Fr]

?????

250 RIMO [ 200 RIMO + 50 RIMO] D/S x 25

View on commitswimming.com

Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

0
