Daily Swim Coach Workout #722

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 19-22 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

[‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’ -unknown].

300 pink choice

2 x through [swim as 4 x 100 rest 0:10]

25 frk kick spk

75 swim pink

50 frk kick spk

50 swim red

75 frk kick spk

25 swim yellow

100 frk kick spk

3 x through

5 x 50 pink @ 0:35/0:40 [low HR 0:05-0:10 rest does no need to be fast. Think race distance underwaters, large dolphin kick to smaller. hold the same cycle count within a round]

1 x 100 white back

3 x through

5 x 25 pink pull [buoy at ankle. rest 0:10. focus on tight core and long body line]

3 x 75 @ red [hold strong core and body line]

200 white choice