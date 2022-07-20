Daily Swim Coach Workout #722

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
[‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’ -unknown].
300 pink choice
2 x through [swim as 4 x 100 rest 0:10]
25 frk kick spk
75 swim pink
50 frk kick spk
50 swim red
75 frk kick spk
25 swim yellow
100 frk kick spk
3 x through
5 x 50 pink @ 0:35/0:40 [low HR 0:05-0:10 rest does no need to be fast. Think race distance underwaters, large dolphin kick to smaller. hold the same cycle count within a round]
1 x 100 white back
3 x through
5 x 25 pink pull [buoy at ankle. rest 0:10. focus on tight core and long body line]
3 x 75 @ red [hold strong core and body line]
200 white choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
frk=free kick
spk=sprint kick
have been working with this group on keeping a low stroke count and pushing to get off the wall how far they would like to in their 200
pulling with buoy at ankle helps promote strong body line.
Guy Gniotczynski
Head Swim Coach, YMCA at Pabst Farms and Carroll University
