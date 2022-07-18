Daily Swim Coach Workout #720

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

[‘The key to success is to focus on GOALS, NOT OBSTACLES’ -unknown]

400 choice pink

300 k/s choice pink spk

3 x through [swim as 3 x 50. yellow is fast white is recovery. all @ 1:00. within a round all yellow has to be same]

1 x 15 yellow choice

1 x 35 white choice

1 x 25 yellow choice

1 x 25 white choice

1 x 35 yellow choice

1 x 15 white choice

2 x through

3 x 100 blue choice @ 1:40/1:45

1 x 150 white [rest 0:30]

4 x through [see notes]

1 x 35 white [chute long strokes]

1 x 15 yellow [chute]

1 x 25 red [build to fast]

1 x 25 yellow chute]

200 white choice