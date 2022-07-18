Daily Swim Coach Workout #720

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
[‘The key to success is to focus on GOALS, NOT OBSTACLES’ -unknown]
400 choice pink
300 k/s choice pink spk
3 x through [swim as 3 x 50. yellow is fast white is recovery. all @ 1:00. within a round all yellow has to be same]
1 x 15 yellow choice
1 x 35 white choice
1 x 25 yellow choice
1 x 25 white choice
1 x 35 yellow choice
1 x 15 white choice
2 x through
3 x 100 blue choice @ 1:40/1:45
1 x 150 white [rest 0:30]
4 x through [see notes]
1 x 35 white [chute long strokes]
1 x 15 yellow [chute]
1 x 25 red [build to fast]
1 x 25 yellow chute]
200 white choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
The first of 3 x through is 3 x 50. 1) fast to 15 m rest EZ, 2) 25 m Fast 25 m EZ, 3) 35 m Fast 15 m EZ
Guy Gniotczynski
Head Swim Coach, YMCA at Pabst Farms and Carroll University
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.