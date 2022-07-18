Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #720

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  50 Meters
The Workout

[‘The key to success is to focus on GOALS, NOT OBSTACLES’ -unknown]

400 choice pink
300 k/s choice pink spk

3 x through [swim as 3 x 50. yellow is fast white is recovery. all @ 1:00. within a round all yellow has to be same]
    1 x 15 yellow choice
    1 x 35 white choice
    1 x 25 yellow choice
    1 x 25 white choice
    1 x 35 yellow choice
    1 x 15 white choice

2 x through
    3 x 100 blue choice @ 1:40/1:45
    1 x 150 white [rest 0:30]

4 x through [see notes]
    1 x 35 white [chute long strokes]
    1 x 15 yellow [chute]
    1 x 25 red [build to fast]
    1 x 25 yellow chute]
    200 white choice

Coach Notes

The first of 3 x through is 3 x 50. 1) fast to 15 m rest EZ, 2) 25 m Fast 25 m EZ, 3) 35 m Fast 15 m EZ


Guy Gniotczynski
Head Swim Coach, YMCA at Pabst Farms and Carroll University

