Caitlyn Friebe Commits to Missouri State’s Class of 2027 With Roster Leading Times

Caitlyn Friebe from Springfield, Missouri has announced her commitment to in-state Missouri State University for the fall of 2023.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to Missouri State University! A HUGE thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all of their amazing support! I’m thrilled to continue my swimming career as a bear and can’t wait for the next chapter! 🐻⤴️”

Friebe is a rising senior at Willard High School. At the club level, she competes for Missouri State Aquatics, which practices and competes at the Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus. Notably, the director of the club, Dave Collins, is also the Head Swimming Coach at Missouri State University and has several currently coaching for the team. Swimming for MSA, Friebe is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. In March, Friebe competed at the Sectionals Championships in Columbia, Missouri, where she finished 2nd in the 50 backstroke (25.40), 3rd in the 100 backstroke (54.95), and 3rd in the 50 freestyle (23.76).

Best Times SCY:

100 backstroke – 54.95

200 backstroke – 2:01.02

100 butterfly – 56.44

50 freestyle – 23.57

100 freestyle – 52.94

Friebe’s best times rank her as one of MSU’s top swimmers with over a year left to improve before arriving on campus. She would have been the team’s fastest 100 backstroker and the 2nd fastest 200 backstroker, only behind senior Kellie Fischer. In addition, Friebe’s personal best in the 50 freestyle would have ranked her 6th on the roster and her 100 freestyle time would have ranked 8th, giving her the potential to contribute to the team’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays, especially if she can improve those times during her senior year.

Missouri State competes in both the Missouri Valley Conference on the women’s side and the Mid-American Conference on the men’s side. At the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, the MSU women won the Conference Championship in a dominant fashion, winning 14 events to score 890 points, more than double that of the runner-up Illinois State. It marked the 6th straight title for the MSU women. The team was led by graduate students Anna Miller and Liberty Howell, who combined to sweep the freestyle events. Miller also earned a bid to the NCAA Championships, becoming the first female swimmer in MSU history to qualify for the meet individually. She finished 35th in the 50 freestyle at the NCAA Championships in a time of 22.29.

Friebe is the first public commitment from MSU’s class of 2027.

