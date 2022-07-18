15 Year Old Emily Brown Swims 2:15.89 200 IM on Day 4 Cleveland Sectionals

2022 CLEVELAND SUMMER SECTIONALS

July 14-17, 2022

Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH

LCM (50 meters)

Results: Meet Mobile “2022 Speedo Summer Sectionals”

Meet Information

Highlighting the final day of Cleveland Setioanls was a win by 15 year old Emily Brown. Brown won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:15.89 winning by over four seconds. That ranks Brown at #54 in the 15-16 age group all time.

Brown was not the only club swimmer to pick up a win as 18 year old Rylan McDaniel won the men’s 50 breast in a 28.56. Rylan is committed to Ohio State for this upcoming fall. Rylan finished 0.01 seconds ahead of older brother (23) Hudson McDaniel.

Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer continued her success winning the 100 free in a 55.76. Fulmer’s best time of 55.41 is from July 2021. She swam a 55.54 in the event to finish 19th at US International Team Trials in April.

Although more known for being a backstroker and freestyle, Fulmer also helped Ohio State’s 400 medley relay to a win swimming the fly leg. The team of Mackenzie Dewitt, Hannah Bach, Fulmer, Teresa Ivan combined for a final time of 4:19.89 winning the event by over five seconds.

Bach also won an individual event on the day winning the women’s 50 breast in a 31.77. Bach was 5th in the event at US International Team Trials in April swimming a 31.15.

James Ward also picked up two wins on the day. First, Ward won the men’s 100 free in a 50.65. He went on to swim the free leg of Ohio State’s men’s 400 medley relay. The team of Joshua Bogniard, William Bansberg, Chachi Gustafson, and Ward combined for a final time of 3:50.87.

Thomas Watkins of OSU also picked up a win. Watkins won the men’s 200 IM in a 2:04.95. That was just off his best of 2:04.47 which he swam in July 2021.

After winning the 800 free on night 1, Maya Geringer picked up the win in the women’s 1500 free. Geringer swam a time of 16:53.72 winning by over 27 seconds. Geringer swam a best time of 16:39.94 in the event back in May 2022.

Charlie Clark won the men’s 800 free in 8:17.20. Clark’s best time in the event is a 7:50.07 which he swam at US International Team Trials in April. Notably, Clark swam the event at 2022 Worlds for the US where he swam a 7:51.59 to finish 12th.