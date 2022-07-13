Daily Swim Coach Workout #714

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
1×1500 OYO
2x Kick Pre-Set
6×50 @ 1:10[/1:00 R2] Clear – O – [Side] Kick / E – [4×8] Kick [R1] NOEQ/ [R2] Fins
4×100 @ 2:10[/1:40 R2] Green/White – [ BLAST 15m → Smooth Kick ] [R1] Board & Snorkel/[R2] Fins
1x Main Set
6×50 @ :50 Clear – Drill [By 2] CHEQ [ Sailboat Drill / Double Recovery / 3 Stroke Glide ]
4×300 @ 4:15 Pink – [ By 300: P&B (at Ankles) / P&B (Regular) / Paddle Swim / Swim ] P & B
15×50 @ :50 500 P – [ Desc. 1-5, Hold 6-15 ] [ Conversion Factor 0.874 ]
1×50 Clear AREC
1x Main Set
6×50 @ :50 Clear – Drill [By 2] CHEQ [ Sailboat Drill / Double Recovery / 3 Stroke Glide ]
2×300 @ 4:15 Pink – [ By 300: P&B (at Ankles) / P&B (Regular) / Paddle Swim / Swim ] P & B
15×50 @ :50 500 P – [ Desc. 1-5, Hold 6-15 ] [ Conversion Factor 0.874 ]
1×50 Clear AREC
4×100 Clear/White – Social Kick/UW Swim
Show me a guy who’s afraid to look bad, and I’ll show you a guy you can beat every time -Lou Brock
[ Color HR ] || [ White 20-23 ] || [ Pink 22-25 ] || [ Red 24-27 ]
[ Orange 26-30 ] || [ Blue 30+ ] || [ Purple MAX ]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
OYO – On Your Own
NOEQ – No Equipment
CHEQ – Choice Equipment
Conversion Factor — This was a long course practice in the middle of short course season.
Ryan Bubb
Assistant Coach, Florida Atlantic University
