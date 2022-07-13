Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #714

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  8 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  50 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1×1500                OYO

2x Kick Pre-Set
    6×50 @ 1:10[/1:00 R2]        Clear –     O – [Side] Kick / E – [4×8] Kick [R1] NOEQ/ [R2] Fins
    4×100 @ 2:10[/1:40 R2]     Green/White –    [ BLAST 15m → Smooth Kick ]    [R1] Board & Snorkel/[R2] Fins
    
1x Main Set
    6×50 @ :50                    Clear – Drill [By 2] CHEQ [ Sailboat Drill / Double Recovery / 3 Stroke Glide ]
    4×300 @ 4:15                 Pink – [ By 300: P&B (at Ankles) / P&B (Regular) / Paddle Swim / Swim ] P & B
    15×50 @ :50                 500 P – [ Desc. 1-5, Hold 6-15 ] [ Conversion Factor 0.874 ]
    1×50 Clear AREC
    
1x Main Set
    6×50 @ :50                    Clear – Drill [By 2] CHEQ [ Sailboat Drill / Double Recovery / 3 Stroke Glide ]
    2×300 @ 4:15                 Pink – [ By 300: P&B (at Ankles) / P&B (Regular) / Paddle Swim / Swim ] P & B
    15×50 @ :50                 500 P – [ Desc. 1-5, Hold 6-15 ] [ Conversion Factor 0.874 ]
    1×50 Clear AREC
    
4×100                             Clear/White – Social Kick/UW Swim

Show me a guy who’s afraid to look bad, and I’ll show you a guy you can beat every time -Lou Brock
    
[ Color         HR ] || [ White        20-23 ] || [ Pink         22-25 ] || [ Red         24-27 ]
[ Orange     26-30 ] || [ Blue         30+ ] || [ Purple     MAX ]

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

OYO – On Your Own
NOEQ – No Equipment
CHEQ – Choice Equipment

Conversion Factor — This was a long course practice in the middle of short course season.


Ryan Bubb
Assistant Coach, Florida Atlantic University

