Daily Swim Coach Workout #714

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1×1500 OYO

2x Kick Pre-Set

6×50 @ 1:10[/1:00 R2] Clear – O – [Side] Kick / E – [4×8] Kick [R1] NOEQ/ [R2] Fins

4×100 @ 2:10[/1:40 R2] Green/White – [ BLAST 15m → Smooth Kick ] [R1] Board & Snorkel/[R2] Fins



1x Main Set

6×50 @ :50 Clear – Drill [By 2] CHEQ [ Sailboat Drill / Double Recovery / 3 Stroke Glide ]

4×300 @ 4:15 Pink – [ By 300: P&B (at Ankles) / P&B (Regular) / Paddle Swim / Swim ] P & B

15×50 @ :50 500 P – [ Desc. 1-5, Hold 6-15 ] [ Conversion Factor 0.874 ]

1×50 Clear AREC



1x Main Set

6×50 @ :50 Clear – Drill [By 2] CHEQ [ Sailboat Drill / Double Recovery / 3 Stroke Glide ]

2×300 @ 4:15 Pink – [ By 300: P&B (at Ankles) / P&B (Regular) / Paddle Swim / Swim ] P & B

15×50 @ :50 500 P – [ Desc. 1-5, Hold 6-15 ] [ Conversion Factor 0.874 ]

1×50 Clear AREC



4×100 Clear/White – Social Kick/UW Swim

Show me a guy who’s afraid to look bad, and I’ll show you a guy you can beat every time -Lou Brock



[ Color HR ] || [ White 20-23 ] || [ Pink 22-25 ] || [ Red 24-27 ]

[ Orange 26-30 ] || [ Blue 30+ ] || [ Purple MAX ]