Daily Swim Coach Workout #679

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

5:00

1x Warm Up [50 Meters]

6 x 100 @ 1:50 FR Drill SNORKEL [6 Kicks / 1P]

12 x 50 @ :50 FR Swim [D1-3]

12 x 25 @ :30 IM Swim [3 of each]

1:00

2x #Dist-MidDist_Free

3 x 300 @ 5:00 FR Swim

3 x 200 @ 4:00 FR Swim

3 x 100 @ 2:20 FR Swim

1:00

1x #Dist-MidDist_Free

8 x 100 @ 1:45 50 FL/ 50 BK + 50 BR / 50 FR

—

1x #400IM-200Strk

24 x 100 @ 1:40 Odds – BK Evens – FR

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy

3x #400IM-200Strk

1 x 200 @ 3:00 FR Swim PADDLES

2 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Swim PADDLES

2 x 50 @ 1:00 FR Swim No PADDLES

1:00

1x #400IM-200Strk

8 x 50 @ 1:30 Stroke Swim FAST

—

4x #200-Down #Breaststroke

1 x 150 @ 3:00 Stroke Kick

1 x 100 @ 2:00 Stroke Kick

1 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Kick

1:00 Rest

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #200-Down #Breaststroke

16x #200-Down #Breaststroke

1 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Drill

1 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Swim [200 Pace]

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

12 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Swim PADDLES

===

Cool Down

1 x 200 @ 4:00 Choice Swim FINS



