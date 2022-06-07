Daily Swim Coach Workout #679

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
5:00
1x Warm Up [50 Meters]
6 x 100 @ 1:50 FR Drill SNORKEL [6 Kicks / 1P]
12 x 50 @ :50 FR Swim [D1-3]
12 x 25 @ :30 IM Swim [3 of each]
1:00
2x #Dist-MidDist_Free
3 x 300 @ 5:00 FR Swim
3 x 200 @ 4:00 FR Swim
3 x 100 @ 2:20 FR Swim
1:00
1x #Dist-MidDist_Free
8 x 100 @ 1:45 50 FL/ 50 BK + 50 BR / 50 FR
—
1x #400IM-200Strk
24 x 100 @ 1:40 Odds – BK Evens – FR
100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy
3x #400IM-200Strk
1 x 200 @ 3:00 FR Swim PADDLES
2 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Swim PADDLES
2 x 50 @ 1:00 FR Swim No PADDLES
1:00
1x #400IM-200Strk
8 x 50 @ 1:30 Stroke Swim FAST
—
4x #200-Down #Breaststroke
1 x 150 @ 3:00 Stroke Kick
1 x 100 @ 2:00 Stroke Kick
1 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Kick
1:00 Rest
100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #200-Down #Breaststroke
16x #200-Down #Breaststroke
1 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Drill
1 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Swim [200 Pace]
1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
12 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Swim PADDLES
===
Cool Down
1 x 200 @ 4:00 Choice Swim FINS
Gilbert Legaspi
Head Coach / Owner, Gilbert Legaspi
