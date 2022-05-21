Daily Swim Coach Workout #662

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

25:00 WUTS + Core: 12 J’s, Jump Rope, PVC, PVC Lunge and Reach, T-Spine + CR’s, Stretch Cord + 15:00 Core

800 Mix = 400 ch + 10 x 40 w/10 sec RI OK/D x 20 E: D/S x 20

2x

2 x 80 @ 1:30 STL Fly K w/snork & fins

4 x 100 @ 2:00 Rev Fly K w/fins

:30 [ fins off ]

6 x 40 @ :45 Ch D

10 x 20 @ :30 Perfect

:30 [ fins back on ]

2:00 Move to Main Pool

200 ch D/S x 25

1x

1 x 100 @ 3:00 IM SP OTB

1 x 50 @ 1:00 REC

2 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 (2 x 100 Fly)

1 x 100 @ 3:00 IM SP OTB

1 x 50 @ 1:00 REC

4 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 2 x 100 Fly/2 x 100 Bk

1 x 100 @ 3:00 IM SP OTB

1 x 50 @ 1:00 REC

6 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 2 x 100 Fly/2 x 100 Bk/2 x 100 Br

1 x 100 @ 3:00 IM SP OTB

1 x 50 @ 1:00 REC

8 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 2 x 100 Fly/2 x 100 Bk/2 x 100 Br/2 x 100 Fr

1 x 100 @ 3:00 IM SP OTB