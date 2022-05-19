Daily Swim Coach Workout #659

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Practicing changing speeds (surges) within progressively longer intervals. Keep rests relatively short.
Warm Up
300 loosen choice
100 kick choice
2 x [choice stroke, all @:10-15R]
25 drill
50 technique
75 [build by 25] to 80% effort
100 kick [last 25 fast]
4 x 25 Choice on :35 or @:10R, odds = strong 85-90%, evens = aerobic 70%
Main Set
[Note to Coach = give option to swimmers to PULL any one of these three sets]
6 x 100 @:10R odds = aerobic/strong by 25, evens = smooth free
4 x 200 @:15R odds = aerobic/strong by 50, evens = smooth free
2 x 300 @:20R, 1. aerobic/strong by 75, 2. smooth free
Warm Down
300 easy swim, kick or pull, or as much distance until time ends [minimum 100]
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.