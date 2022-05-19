Daily Swim Coach Workout #659

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Practicing changing speeds (surges) within progressively longer intervals. Keep rests relatively short.

Warm Up

300 loosen choice

100 kick choice

2 x [choice stroke, all @:10-15R]

25 drill

50 technique

75 [build by 25] to 80% effort

100 kick [last 25 fast]

4 x 25 Choice on :35 or @:10R, odds = strong 85-90%, evens = aerobic 70%



Main Set

[Note to Coach = give option to swimmers to PULL any one of these three sets]

6 x 100 @:10R odds = aerobic/strong by 25, evens = smooth free

4 x 200 @:15R odds = aerobic/strong by 50, evens = smooth free

2 x 300 @:20R, 1. aerobic/strong by 75, 2. smooth free

Warm Down

300 easy swim, kick or pull, or as much distance until time ends [minimum 100]





Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon