Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #382

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Thursday AM [2/11/21]
C3/W3
Teamwork: positive, supportive, inclusive, reliable!

200 free dpc
8×25 padpush
200 bk/fr dpc
8×25 propulsuion o=right only e=left only
@KIM

2x
    100 IM drill into swim HVO
    4×25 MP Racing Turns 1 each
    100 prime drill into swim HVO
    4×25 MP Racing turns prime

4x
    150 fr cruz @2:00/2:10
    50 prime g4 flowing in race [email protected]:50

6x
    75 fr cruz @1:00/1:10
    25 prime Race! @:30

kick 10×50 tip o=ch e=prime

50 rebuild

8×25 @ race pace @:35

wd 3×50 rebuild

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

HVO= high velocity overload (really fast inside flags)


Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!