Daily Swim Coach Workout #382

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday AM [2/11/21]
C3/W3
Teamwork: positive, supportive, inclusive, reliable!
200 free dpc
8×25 padpush
200 bk/fr dpc
8×25 propulsuion o=right only e=left only
@KIM
2x
100 IM drill into swim HVO
4×25 MP Racing Turns 1 each
100 prime drill into swim HVO
4×25 MP Racing turns prime
4x
150 fr cruz @2:00/2:10
50 prime g4 flowing in race [email protected]:50
6x
75 fr cruz @1:00/1:10
25 prime Race! @:30
kick 10×50 tip o=ch e=prime
50 rebuild
8×25 @ race pace @:35
wd 3×50 rebuild
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
HVO= high velocity overload (really fast inside flags)
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
