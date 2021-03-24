Daily Swim Coach Workout #382

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday AM [2/11/21]

C3/W3

Teamwork: positive, supportive, inclusive, reliable!

200 free dpc

8×25 padpush

200 bk/fr dpc

8×25 propulsuion o=right only e=left only

@KIM

2x

100 IM drill into swim HVO

4×25 MP Racing Turns 1 each

100 prime drill into swim HVO

4×25 MP Racing turns prime

4x

150 fr cruz @2:00/2:10

50 prime g4 flowing in race [email protected]:50

6x

75 fr cruz @1:00/1:10

25 prime Race! @:30

kick 10×50 tip o=ch e=prime

50 rebuild

8×25 @ race pace @:35

wd 3×50 rebuild