Daily Swim Coach Workout #369

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Coach: Kim + Tobias



Einschwimmen

100m choice @3:00

4x 100m Cr @1:40 leicht aufgebaut 1-4

150m 3La @4:00> 25 Bs zügig – 25 gL AEC1

8x 50m iLR @1:00 > 1x AEC1 vs. 1x zügig

200m 1La Mix @5:00

12x 25m LnW @0:35 > aufgebaut 1-3



‘Best – Average – Stufen – Set’

10x 100m Cr gL best average (ca. 400 Pace / AEP) @1:30

200m locker Mix @5:00

—–

10x 50m LnW best average (ca. 200 Pace / ANP) @1:00

150m locker Mix @4:00

—–

10x 25m 1La best average (ca. 100 Pace / RP) @0:40

100m locker Mix @3:00

Rambo – Set to hammer the system

16x 50m AEC2 + 1/2/3/…. /16 Burpees > 1-4 @1:00 5-8 @1:20 9-12 @1:40 13-16 @2:00

Ausschwimmen

150m choice @4:00