Daily Swim Coach Workout #369

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Coach: Kim + Tobias
Einschwimmen
100m choice @3:00
4x 100m Cr @1:40 leicht aufgebaut 1-4
150m 3La @4:00> 25 Bs zügig – 25 gL AEC1
8x 50m iLR @1:00 > 1x AEC1 vs. 1x zügig
200m 1La Mix @5:00
12x 25m LnW @0:35 > aufgebaut 1-3
‘Best – Average – Stufen – Set’
10x 100m Cr gL best average (ca. 400 Pace / AEP) @1:30
200m locker Mix @5:00
—–
10x 50m LnW best average (ca. 200 Pace / ANP) @1:00
150m locker Mix @4:00
—–
10x 25m 1La best average (ca. 100 Pace / RP) @0:40
100m locker Mix @3:00
Rambo – Set to hammer the system
16x 50m AEC2 + 1/2/3/…. /16 Burpees > 1-4 @1:00 5-8 @1:20 9-12 @1:40 13-16 @2:00
Ausschwimmen
150m choice @4:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Einschwimmen = warm-up or pre-set
best average set = 100 are free / 50 choice / 25 main stroke
Rambo Set: pace is choice > gives you more or less time for burpees
Tobias Gross
Head Coach, SV Baar
