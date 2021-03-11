UC San Diego Women’s Water Polo Upsets Hawaii To Open Conference Action

Courtesy: UC San Diego Athletics

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The No. 10 UC San Diego women’s water polo team upset No. 7 University of Hawaii 10-9 to open up conference action. After starting the game in a 5-1 hole, the Tritons were able to complete the comeback for the win. The Tritons beat Hawaii for the first time since 2014. UC San Diego improve to 4-2 on the season while Hawaii falls to 0-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Hawaii’s offense came out hot in the first quarter and scored five goals. Annika Arroyo scored three straight for the Tritons including a spectacular back handed goal.

Tera Richardson’s goal cut the lead to 6-5 but a quick goal from Hawaii with second left in the half made it a two-goal game again.

The Triton offense slowly chipped away at Hawaii’s lead in the second half. Back-to-back goals from Grace Pevehouse led to a tie game and the Triton lead with 6:40 left in the game. Hawaii equalized on a penalty shot but Pevehouse scored on an a powerplay opportunity to give the Tritons the final goal of the game. Hawaii took a timeout with 1:34 left to try and tie the game up, but they were unable to find the back of the net and the Tritons were able to burn enough game clock to take the win.

TRITON TIDBITS

Arroyo’s hat trick is a new career high.

Pevehouse had a game high four goals.

Richardson was the only other goal scorer for the Tritons and scored three goals.

The Triton’s 5-on-6 defense held Hawaii to 1-for-6 on power plays.

After Hawaii scored five goals in the first quarter, the Tritons held them to four through three quarter.

UC San Diego opens up Big West action 1-0 for the second year in a row.

UP NEXT

The Tritons will play Hawaii again for a non-conference match-up at Canyonview Aquatic Center March 11 at 6:00 p.m.