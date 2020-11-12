Daily Swim Coach Workout #274

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:40 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
6x
1×25 @ :30 Fly
1×25 @ :30 ‘Fish’ kick
10 sec. static dolphin kick at wall then flip turn and strait into
1×25 @ :40 Fly (under water dolphin to 3rd line)
1×100 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
6×200 @ 3:00 free with fins [1-2: DPS, 3-4: catch up 11’s, 5-6 teeth gritting speed]
1×100 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
6×50 @ 1:10 Breast or Back with paddles only SP1
8×25 @ :40 Br or Back sprint SP3
5×50 @ 1:00 REC
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
SP = sprint, EN = Endurance, REC = recovery, 11’s refers to arm position that makes an 11 (rather than a streamline).
