Daily Swim Coach Workout #274

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:40 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

6x

1×25 @ :30 Fly

1×25 @ :30 ‘Fish’ kick

10 sec. static dolphin kick at wall then flip turn and strait into

1×25 @ :40 Fly (under water dolphin to 3rd line)

1×100 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×200 @ 3:00 free with fins [1-2: DPS, 3-4: catch up 11’s, 5-6 teeth gritting speed]

1×100 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×50 @ 1:10 Breast or Back with paddles only SP1

8×25 @ :40 Br or Back sprint SP3

5×50 @ 1:00 REC