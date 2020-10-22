Daily Swim Coach Workout #253

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Set 1:

3x

200 FR @ 3:30 [6+ u/w]

4x 50 BK @ 1:00 Drill [Drill = Hold Paddles & Single Arm / Hold Paddles & Drill / S.Arm no paddles] [1 drill per round]

4x 75 BK @ 1:15 Build_Desc (Round 1 with Paddles on)





Set 2: Main Set

1x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15

1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30

2x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15

1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30

3x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15

1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30

4x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15

1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30

5x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15

1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30

Set 3:

2x

4x 50 Choice Kick HARD! @ 1:15

2x 100 FR @ 2:00 Easy. Silent Hand Entry

300 Choice Easy @ 6:00