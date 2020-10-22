Daily Swim Coach Workout #253

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Set 1:
3x
200 FR @ 3:30 [6+ u/w]
4x 50 BK @ 1:00 Drill [Drill = Hold Paddles & Single Arm / Hold Paddles & Drill / S.Arm no paddles] [1 drill per round]
4x 75 BK @ 1:15 Build_Desc (Round 1 with Paddles on)
Set 2: Main Set
1x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15
1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30
2x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15
1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30
3x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15
1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30
4x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15
1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30
5x 100 Choice FAST! (AEP) @ 2:15
1x 100 Chocie Easy @ 2:30
Set 3:
2x
4x 50 Choice Kick HARD! @ 1:15
2x 100 FR @ 2:00 Easy. Silent Hand Entry
300 Choice Easy @ 6:00
Coach Notes
AEP = Aerobic Power
Michael Glossop
Head of Performance Swimming, Bassetlaw Swim Squad
