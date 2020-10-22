High-Level International Meets For November 2020

With the International Swimming League season 2 having successfully kicked off in Budapest, we’ve seen many of the world’s best swimmers in action in one form or another since emerging from various levels of coronavirus-related pandemic lockdown.

More national-level meets are taking place as well, with the month of November particularly busy on the foreign front.

Take a look at the meets we have lined up for November 2020 and please let me know in the comments of any I may have missed.

11/01 – 11/01 Melbourne Vicentre Classic Met (AUS)

11/01 – 11/02 ISL Matches 6 & 7 (HUN)

11/05 – 11/08 Danish SC Championships (DEN)

11/06 – 11/08 Hong Kong Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships (HKG)

11/06 – 11/07 Nico Sapio Trophy (ITA)

11/06 – 11/07 International Sprint Festival/Riga Sprint 2020 (LAT)

11/06 – 11/08 Grand Prix Burgas (BUL)

11/07 – 11/08 City of Celje Cup (SLO)

11/07 – 11/08 Mad Wave Challenge (LAT)

11/08 – 11/08 Grand Prix Zrenjanin Cup (SRB)

11/09 – 11/10 ISL Matches 9 & 10 (HUN)

11/11 – 11/14 Campeonato Nacional 1ra Etapa (PAR)

11/12 – 11/14 U.S. Open via multi-sites (USA)

11/14 – 11/15 Finnish Open Grand Prix (FIN)

11/14 – 11/15 Swim Meet Bolzano (ITA)

11/14 – 11/14 Queensland Medal Shots LC Prep (AUS)

11/14 – 11/15 Belgian Short Course Swimming Championships (BEL)

11/14 – 11/15 ISL Semi-Final #1

11/15 – 11/16 ISL Semi-Final #2

11/20 – 11/21 International Tournament BSF – Prises (BLR)

11/21 – 11/22 ŠPELIN & VESNIN MEMORIAL (LAT)

11/21 – 11/22 ISL Final

11/24 – 11/29 Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships (UZB)

11/27 – 11/29 Swimming Australia Virtual Short Course Championships (AUS)

11/28 – 11/29 BSP Competition Wurzburg (GER)

11/28 – 11/29 BSP Competition Essen (GER)