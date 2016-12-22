Connor Jaeger Having Trouble Adjusting to the Dry Life (VIDEO)

2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 1500 free Connor Jaeger has turned his ‘effectively retired’ into ‘officially retired’ from elite competitive swimming, but we’ll stop short of saying that he’s ‘hung up his goggles.’

In the video below, arena international takes us through a day in the life with Connor Jaeger. While he doesn’t get in the pool once in the short, he’s always ready – as all true swammers are – for a cold turkey, off-the-blocks, old-guy throw-down.

Mobile users click here to watch the video.

Olympian Connor Jaeger Adjusts to Retirement Olympian Connor Jaeger is a great ambassador to sport, but he's having trouble adjusting to to his post Olympic life. See here…. arena Water Instinct Posted by SwimSwam on Thursday, December 22, 2016

Jaeger is the owner of 6 major international medals in his career. In addition to the Olympic silver, he earned the same medal in the same race at the 2015 World Championships, along with a bronze in the 400 free in 2013. He’s also earned 3 Pan Pacs medals in his career – one in in the 1500 in 2014, plus 400 and 800 bronze medals in the same year.