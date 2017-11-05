Condorelli Sweeps Sprints as USC Beats Arizona

ARIZONA VS. USC

Results

Hosted by Arizona

Saturday, November 4th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

The USC Trojans hit the road this weekend, taking on Pac-12 rival Arizona in Tucson on Saturday. The USC women are now 6-0 in dual meet competition, while the men hold a perfect record as well at 5-0.

MEN: USC 171, Arizona 123

WOMEN: USC 165, Arizona 133

Louise Hansson and Riley Scott won multiple individual events for the USC women, while Santo Condorelli, Dylan Carter, and Patrick Mulcare brought home doubles for the Trojan men.

Hansson got the ball rolling in a tight race with Arizona’s Hannah Cox in the 200 free. She took the lead by about a half second thorugh the first 100, but Cox started to close the gap on the 3rd 50. Hansson kicked it into another gear on the closing split, holding off Cox to win it 1:47.41 to 1:47.63. Her next win came in the 100 free, where she lead start to finish in 50.17, followed by Arizona’s Katrina Konopka (50.75).

All-American breaststroker Scott swept her specialty events. In the 100 breast, she was stroke-for-stroke with teammate Maggie Aroesty throughout the race, just out-touching Aroesty at the finish 1:01.40 to 1:01.46. Scott was dominant in the 200 breast, touching over 5 seconds ahead of the field in 2:12.40.

Arizona’s Cox swept the distance races again, continuing her undefeated record in those races during dual meets this season. She picked up a win in the 1000 free first, touching in 10:04.71 for a 1-2 finish with teammate Claire Lockridge (10:07.34). Cox was then the only swimmer to break 4:50 in the 500 free, dominating in her 4:49.20 victory.

On the men’s side, sprint ace Santo Condorelli closed in on the 20-second barrier in the 50 free, posting a 20.01 to win it ahead of Arizona’s Chad Idensohn (20.49). He then led a 1-2 charge with teammate Robert Glinta in the 100 free, taking the early lead and extending it to win in 44.09 to Glinta’s 44.89. Dylan Carter also picked up a freestyle victory for the Trojans, dominating the 200 free in 1:36.42. Carter swept his individual races, coming from behind to beat teammate Ralf Tribuntsov 47.66 to 48.03.

All-American Patrick Mulcare negative split his 200 back to take the win, going out in 53.25 and coming home in 52.70 for a final time of 1:45.95. He then battled with Brooks Fail in the 400 IM, using his front half speed to take the edge and holding off a late charge from Fail on the freestyle leg. Mulcare touching in 3:54.58, followed by Arizona freshmen Fail (3:55.87) and Sam Iida (3:56.48).

Freshmen Iida and Fail have been key players for the Wildcats in their first NCAA season, winning a pair of events each against Utah and again against USC. Iida swam to a personal best 55.78 in the 100 breast, breaking 56 for the first time to win it. He was within a second of his best to win the 200 breast as well in 2:00.28. Fail was the top dig in the distance races, clocking in at 9:16.43 in the 1000 free and 4:29.54 in the 500 free for his wins.

Still notably absent for the USC men is breaststroke All-American and Pac-12 champion Carsten Vissering.

PRESS RELEASE – USC:

Junior Riley Scott and sophomore Louise Hansson each won two events for the women while seniors Dylan Carter , Santo Condorelli , Dashiell Enos and junior Patrick Mulcare won two events apiece for the men as the No. 4 USC women’s swimming and diving team joined the No. 10 men’s squad in a sweep at Arizona on Saturday (Nov. 4) in Tucson.

The Trojan women improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Pac-12 while the men moved to 5-0, 2-0.

Hansson won the 200y free in 1:47.41, with senior Lexie Malazdrewicz third (1:49.42) and later came back to win the 100y free (50.17).

Scott swept, again, the breaststroke events, capturing the 100 in 1:01.40 with freshman Maggie Aroesty a close second (1:01.46) and junior Kirsten Vose fourth (1:03.78). She returned to take the 200y breast in 2:12.40 with sophomore Tatum Wade second (2:18.01) and sophomore Piper Brockley fourth (2:23.08).

Dylan Carter won the 200y free in 1:36.42 and came back to touch first in the 100y fly with a 48.56 with senior Ralf Tribuntsov second (48.03) and junior Alex Valente third (48.56). Valente earlier won the 200y fly with a 1:46.74 after almost winning it Friday at Arizona State.

Condorelli swept the men’s sprints, winning the 50y free in 20.01 and the 100y free in 44.09 while freshman Robert Glinta was second (44.89).

The USC men have flexed their muscle in the backstroke this fall and did so again today. Mulcare took his specialty, the 200y back in 1:45.95 while senior Jon Knox was second (1:46.91) and freshman Nikita Tretyakov third (1:49.01).

A different trio swept the 100y back with Tribuntsov first (47.17), Glinta second (47.35) and Mulcare third (47.36). Mulcare won his second event of the day in the 400y IM in 3:54.58.

Enos swept the springboard today, winning the 1-meter with 441.53 and the 3-meter with 302.78. Sophomore Henry Fusaro was second in both. Junior Maddie Witt (288.38) won the 3-meter with sophomore Carly Souza second (284.03) and the duo switched with Souza (257.48) first on 3-meter and Witt second (256.80).

Other USC winners included senior Hannah Weiss, who won the 100y back (54.71) and later was second in the 200y back (2:01.94) while junior Maddie Wright won the 200y fly (1:46.74) with sophomore Catherine Sanchez third (2:01.72) and Aroesty won the 400y IM (4:17.41).

Junior Billy Monjay was second in both the 100y (56.79) and 200y breast (2:04.94). Freshman Marta Ciesla was second in the 50y free (23.17) while Sanchez was second in the 100y fly (54.74).

USC closed its wins with a sweep of the 400y free relay.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona swimming and diving lost to the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon. The men lost 123-171, and the women lost 133-165.

Hannah Cox , Brooks Fail , and Sam Iida win two events each in the Wildcats’ first loss of the season. Cox continued her dominance as she eased into her fourth-straight dual meet 500 (4:49.20) and 1,000 (10:04.71) free wins. Brooks Fail is also undefeated this season in the 500 and 1,000 free. Sam Iida was victorious in the 100 and 200 breast.

Arizona women opened up the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay with 1:41.06. The A team, consisting of Katrina Konopka , Mallory Korenwinder , Mackenzie Rumrill , and Morgan Ginnis beat out the Trojans’ A team by 0.08 seconds for the victory. The men’s A team came in second with 1:29.20.

Claire Lockridge finished second in the 1,000 free with 10:07.34. Kirsten Jacobsen placed second in the 500 free with 4:56.14.

Arizona men complete the sweep in the 1,000 free, taking first, second, third, and fourth. Fail wins (9:16.42), with Chris Wieser (9:29.20), Jerad Kaskawal (9:30.40), and Christian Imbus (9:36.84) behind him. Wildcat men took first through third in the 500 free. Fail won (4:29.54), and Brendan Meyer (4:33.61), and Isaac Stump (4:37.31) complete the sweep.

Arizona men took second and third in the 200 free with Jorge Iga (1:38.96) and Nick Thorne (1:39.09), respectively.

Cameron McHugh won her fourth-consecutive 200 back (1:58.35) and placed third in the 100 back (56.50) on the women’s side. Daniela Georges finished second in the 100 back (56.17) and third in the 200 back (2:02.20) and 400 IM (4:26.11) for the women.

Korenwinder placed third in the 100 and 200 breast with 1:02.77 and 2:18.25, respectively. Iida won the 100 (55.78) and 200 (2:00.28) breast. Matthew Salerno , on his birthday, finished third in the 100 and 200 breast on the men’s side with 57.19 and 2:06.21, respectively.

Mik Ranslem and Justin Wright each took second in the 200 fly with 2:01.33 and 1:47.41, respectively. Ranslem also finished runner-up in the 400 IM with 4:26.04 for the women.

Konopka won her second 50 free of the season with 23.08 and finished runner-up in the 100 free with 50.75 on the women’s side.

Ginnis took third in the 50 free with 23.43 for the women. Chad Idensohn (20.49) and Gabriel Cardenes (20.58) finish second and third, respectively, for Arizona in the men’s 50 free.

Jamie Stone finished third in the women’s 100 free with 51.10. Parks Jones also finished third in the 100 free for the men with 45.14.

Rumrill won the women’s 100 fly with 54.02 for the third time this season.

Arizona men took second, third, and fourth in the 400 IM with Brooks Fail (3:55.87), Sam Iida (3:56.48), and Nick Thorne (4;00.44), respectively.

Arizona’s B team places second in both 400 free relays with the A teams finishing third. The women B team had a 3:21.25 time while the men finished with 2:59.61.

Up Next: The Cats head to Austin to compete in the annual Texas Invitational to close out November.

