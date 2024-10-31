Competitor Coach of the Month: Neil Versfeld

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

The University of Georgia men have been off to a phenomenal start in the 2024-25 NCAA season, reeling off consecutive wins over South Carolina and Florida State while delivering some blistering performances.

Third-year head coach Neil Versfeld has led the way for the Bulldogs, helping push some of his upperclassmen to noteworthy early-season swims while also seeing progress from the freshmen.

In their dual meet against South Carolina in early October, sophomore Matias Koski was on fire, winning the men’s 200 free in a nation-leading time of 1:32.63 while setting a lifetime best in the 100 free (42.62) leading off the 400 free relay.

The meet also saw fifth-year Jake Magahey produce the nation’s top time in the 1000 free (8:43.97) and the #2 time in the 500 free (4:15.08), while Luca Urlando made a triumphant return to the team by sweeping the 100 fly (44.16) and 200 fly (1:39.87), hitting an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the former and ranking #1 in the country in both (he’s since been passed by ASU’s Ilya Khaurn in both).

Urlando was even faster in the 200 fly one week later against FSU, clocking 1:39.03, and added a nation-leading time in the 200 back (1:39.39) and a time of 1:43.49 in the 200 IM that ranks #4 in the country.

Also against the Seminoles, Magahey moved to #3 in the nation in both the 200 free (1:33.03) and 200 fly (1:41.56), while Tommylee Camblong cracked the NCAA’s top 10 in the 500 free (4:18.39) and 1000 free (9:07.86).

Among the first-years, Elliot Woodburn, who joins UGA from England, has impressed, winning the 100 breast against FSU in a time of 53.76, while Drew Hitchcock collected a win in the 200 IM and hit an NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 200 fly against South Carolina.

Georgia will face its toughest test of the season on Friday, Nov. 1, as the Florida Gators head to Gabrielsen Natatorium.

