College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 16-22

October dual meets continue with Virginia hosting Florida as one of the biggest dual meets to watch this season. The Virginia women are coming off of their 4th National title in a row while the Florida women rose to 3rd last year. The Florida men finished 3rd at 2024 NCAAs as well while Virginia was 17th.

Florida will be making its dual meet debut after having its first two scheduled dual meets canceled this season with the most recent being due to Hurricane Milton. All four teams are currently ranked in SwimSwam’s top 25 with the Virginia women at #1 and the men at #11. Florida is ranked #4 on both the men’s and women’s sides.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Luca Urlando made waves in his return to Georgia this past weekend and the Bulldogs will have a top 25 matchup this week on the men’s side with Florida State. The Georgia men are ranked #10 while Florida State is #19. The Georgia women are also ranked, coming in at #14.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Bold indicates a meet with a team ranked in the top 25

Meet Date Men Women
Duequesne vs Marshall 10/18-10/19 Y Y
Fordham vs NYU 10/19 Y Y
Navy, George Mason, LSU, Loyola Maryland 10/18 Y Y
Washington vs St. Louis 10/18 Y Y
Le Moyne vs St Bonaventure 10/19 Y Y
UMass Amherst vs Yale 10/19 Y Y
Duke vs Virginia Tech 10/19 Y Y
UVA vs Florida 10/18 Y Y
Binghamton vs Bryant 10/18-10/19 Y Y
Maine vs Maine Maritime Academy 10/18 y y
New Hampshire vs Vermont 10/18 y
NC State vs ECU (diving only) 10/18 Y
SMU, Oklahoma Christian, Incarnate Word 10/18 y y
Liberty vs Tulane 10/18-19 y
Bryant vs Binghamton 10/18-19 Y Y
URI v Northeastern 10/19 Y
UConn v Villanova 10/17 y
UConn v. Georgetown 10/19 y
Providence v Brown 10/18 Y Y
Providence v. Fairfield 10/19 Y Y
Wyoming vs. New Mexico 10/19 Y
Air Force vs Denver vs Wash State 10/19 Y Y
Arkansas vs. Missouri State 10/17 Y
Northwestern vs Cincinnati 10/18 Y Y
Ohio State vs Kentucky 10/19 Y Y
Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame 10/18 Y Y
Minnesota, South Dakota State, St Thomas 10/18 Y Y
Stanford vs Cal (Triple Distance) 10/18 Y Y
UGA vs. Florida State 10/19 Y Y
American vs. Catholic 10/18 Y Y
BU vs. Bucknell 10/19 Y Y
Brown vs Providence 10/18 Y Y
Bowling Green vs. Canisius vs. Siena vs. Rochester 10/19 Y Y
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State 10/18 Y
Drexel vs La Salle 10/19 Y Y
Seton Hall vs. Monmouth 10/18 Y Y
Northeastern vs. Rhode Island 10/19 Y
Texas A&M, Brigham Young, TCU 10/18-19 Y Y
FGCU Eagle Invitational 10/18-19 y
Fairfiield vs Providence 10/19 Y Y
Valparaiso vs Quincy vs Illinois Tech 10/18 Y Y
Valparaiso vs Bellarmine vs Eastern Illinois 10/19 Y Y
MPSF Open Water Championships 10/19 Y Y
Catawba vs Queens 10/18 Y Y
All Wisconsin Invite 10/19 Y Y
Ball State vs Miami Ohio 10/18 Y Y
Stonybrook vs Central Connecticut 10/19 Y
Iona vs Wagner 10/19 Y Y
Simpson vs Monmouth 10/19 Y Y
Florida Atlantic vs Keiser 10/18 y y
Rider vs Lehigh 10/18 y y
Illinois State vs Ohio 10/18-19 y y
Millersville vs St Francis 10/19 y
UC Davis vs Nevada 10/19 y
UC San Diego vs Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10/19 y y
Indiana State vs Eastern Illinois 10/18
Colorado State vs Washington State 10/18 y
Loyola vs Lafayette 10/19 y y
South Dakota State vs Iowa Central 10/19 y y
Iowa State vs South Dakota 10/18 y
UNLV vs Simon Fraser 10/18-19 y y
Lafayette vs Loyola MD 10/19 Y Y
Lehigh vs Westchester vs Bloomsburg 10/19 Y Y

