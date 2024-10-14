College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 16-22

October dual meets continue with Virginia hosting Florida as one of the biggest dual meets to watch this season. The Virginia women are coming off of their 4th National title in a row while the Florida women rose to 3rd last year. The Florida men finished 3rd at 2024 NCAAs as well while Virginia was 17th.

Florida will be making its dual meet debut after having its first two scheduled dual meets canceled this season with the most recent being due to Hurricane Milton. All four teams are currently ranked in SwimSwam’s top 25 with the Virginia women at #1 and the men at #11. Florida is ranked #4 on both the men’s and women’s sides.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Luca Urlando made waves in his return to Georgia this past weekend and the Bulldogs will have a top 25 matchup this week on the men’s side with Florida State. The Georgia men are ranked #10 while Florida State is #19. The Georgia women are also ranked, coming in at #14.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Bold indicates a meet with a team ranked in the top 25