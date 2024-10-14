College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 16-22

October dual meets continue with Virginia hosting Florida as one of the biggest dual meets to watch this season. The Virginia women are coming off of their 4th National title in a row while the Florida women rose to 3rd last year. The Florida men finished 3rd at 2024 NCAAs as well while Virginia was 17th.
Florida will be making its dual meet debut after having its first two scheduled dual meets canceled this season with the most recent being due to Hurricane Milton. All four teams are currently ranked in SwimSwam’s top 25 with the Virginia women at #1 and the men at #11. Florida is ranked #4 on both the men’s and women’s sides.
SwimSwam September Power Rankings
Luca Urlando made waves in his return to Georgia this past weekend and the Bulldogs will have a top 25 matchup this week on the men’s side with Florida State. The Georgia men are ranked #10 while Florida State is #19. The Georgia women are also ranked, coming in at #14.
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
Bold indicates a meet with a team ranked in the top 25
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Duequesne vs Marshall
|10/18-10/19
|Y
|Y
|Fordham vs NYU
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Navy, George Mason, LSU, Loyola Maryland
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Washington vs St. Louis
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Le Moyne vs St Bonaventure
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|UMass Amherst vs Yale
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Duke vs Virginia Tech
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|UVA vs Florida
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Binghamton vs Bryant
|10/18-10/19
|Y
|Y
|Maine vs Maine Maritime Academy
|10/18
|y
|y
|New Hampshire vs Vermont
|10/18
|y
|NC State vs ECU (diving only)
|10/18
|Y
|SMU, Oklahoma Christian, Incarnate Word
|10/18
|y
|y
|Liberty vs Tulane
|10/18-19
|y
|Bryant vs Binghamton
|10/18-19
|Y
|Y
|URI v Northeastern
|10/19
|Y
|UConn v Villanova
|10/17
|y
|UConn v. Georgetown
|10/19
|y
|Providence v Brown
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Providence v. Fairfield
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Wyoming vs. New Mexico
|10/19
|Y
|Air Force vs Denver vs Wash State
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Arkansas vs. Missouri State
|10/17
|Y
|Northwestern vs Cincinnati
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Ohio State vs Kentucky
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Minnesota, South Dakota State, St Thomas
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Stanford vs Cal (Triple Distance)
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|UGA vs. Florida State
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|American vs. Catholic
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|BU vs. Bucknell
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Brown vs Providence
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Bowling Green vs. Canisius vs. Siena vs. Rochester
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State
|10/18
|Y
|Drexel vs La Salle
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Seton Hall vs. Monmouth
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Northeastern vs. Rhode Island
|10/19
|Y
|Texas A&M, Brigham Young, TCU
|10/18-19
|Y
|Y
|FGCU Eagle Invitational
|10/18-19
|y
|Fairfiield vs Providence
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Valparaiso vs Quincy vs Illinois Tech
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Valparaiso vs Bellarmine vs Eastern Illinois
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|MPSF Open Water Championships
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Catawba vs Queens
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|All Wisconsin Invite
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Ball State vs Miami Ohio
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Stonybrook vs Central Connecticut
|10/19
|Y
|Iona vs Wagner
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Simpson vs Monmouth
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Florida Atlantic vs Keiser
|10/18
|y
|y
|Rider vs Lehigh
|10/18
|y
|y
|Illinois State vs Ohio
|10/18-19
|y
|y
|Millersville vs St Francis
|10/19
|y
|UC Davis vs Nevada
|10/19
|y
|UC San Diego vs Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|10/19
|y
|y
|Indiana State vs Eastern Illinois
|10/18
|Colorado State vs Washington State
|10/18
|y
|Loyola vs Lafayette
|10/19
|y
|y
|South Dakota State vs Iowa Central
|10/19
|y
|y
|Iowa State vs South Dakota
|10/18
|y
|UNLV vs Simon Fraser
|10/18-19
|y
|y
|Lafayette vs Loyola MD
|10/19
|Y
|Y
|Lehigh vs Westchester vs Bloomsburg
|10/19
|Y
|Y