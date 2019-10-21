College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 21 – Oct. 27, 2019

The red-hot #9 Kentucky Wildcat women have beaten Indiana, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Ohio the past two weeks. Now they head to Texas for a battle of top-10 women’s programs. It’s also a clash of NCAA scoring backstrokers Asia Seidt (Kentucky), Claire Adams (Texas), and Julia Cook (Texas).
That meet will also feature the men’s teams from both schools – Texas are the clear favorites there, but we’ll get our first ‘official’ look at the #2 Texas men after their yearly tradition of sneakily leaking news of fast swims from their unofficial intrasquad meet.
There are three big showdowns of ranked teams, though most of the programs are much better on the women’s side at the moment:
- #9/- Kentucky vs #5/#2 Texas
- #6/- Tennessee vs #13/#6 Louisville
- #17/- Wisconsin vs #3/#11 Virginia
That third meet should be an outstanding one, with perhaps the fastest-rising women’s program in the nation swimming the NCAA’s best returning swimmer: Beata Nelson of Wisconsin.
A few more ranked teams in action this week:
- The #1 Stanford women host Washington State. The next day, Washington State heads to #2 Cal for a women’s dual.
- #4/#3 NC State hosts South Carolina.
- #8/#13 Georgia will travel to UNC, then face #20/- Duke the following day.
- #14/#14 Arizona State heads to Utah, whose women beat Arizona for the first time in program history this month.
- #11/- Auburn takes on Arkansas.
- #19/#17 Minnesota is on the road against Iowa.
- -/#16 Georgia Tech hosts Florida State.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Boston College vs Northeastern
|10/23
|x
|Stanford vs Washington State
|10/23
|x
|SMU vs Houston
|10/23
|x
|Louisville vs Tennessee
|10/24
|x
|x
|Cal vs Washington State
|10/24
|x
|Fordham vs. Marist
|10/24
|x
|x
|NC State vs South Carolina
|10/25
|x
|x
|Purdue vs Notre Dame
|10/25
|x
|x
|Iowa State vs Omaha, St. Catherine’s
|10/25
|x
|TCU vs SMU
|10/25
|x
|x
|Kansas Alumni Meet
|10/25
|x
|UNC vs Georgia
|10/25
|x
|x
|Utah vs Arizona State
|10/25
|x
|x
|ECU vs UNCW
|10/25
|x
|x
|Providence vs New Jersey Institute of Tech
|10/25
|x
|x
|Texas vs Kentucky
|10/25
|x
|x
|Drexel vs. La Salle
|10/25
|Columbia vs. Toronto
|10/25
|x
|Worcester City Championship (Holy Cross)
|10/25
|x
|x
|Campbell vs UNC Pembroke
|10/25
|x
|FGCU vs Vanderbilt
|10/25
|x
|Florida Atlantic vs Indian River State
|10/25
|x
|x
|Cleveland State vs Milwaukee
|10/25
|x
|x
|Oakland vs Wayne State
|10/25
|x
|x
|Youngstown State vs Ball State
|10/25
|x
|Yale vs Army
|10/25
|x
|x
|Bowling Green vs Ohio
|10/25
|x
|Akron vs Toledo
|10/25
|x
|Evansvile vs Valparaiso
|10/25
|x
|x
|Fresno State vs Nevada
|10/25
|x
|Stanford Alumni meet
|10/25
|x
|x
|Wyoming vs Colorado School of Mines
|10/25
|x
|x
|UCLA vs USCB
|10/25
|x
|Virginia vs Wisconsin
|10/25-10/26
|x
|x
|Liberty vs UNC Asheville
|10/25-10/26
|X
|Hawaii vs Arizona, Denver
|10/25-10/26
|x
|x
|Duke vs Georgia
|10/26
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech vs Florida State
|10/26
|x
|x
|Colorado State vs Kansas
|10/26
|x
|Iowa vs Minnesota
|10/26
|x
|x
|Davidson vs. Georgetown
|10/26
|x
|x
|Boston vs Fordham, Brown
|10/26
|x
|x
|George Washington vs. Virginia Tech
|10/26
|x
|x
|Biinghamton vs Bucknell
|10/26
|x
|x
|Stony Brook vs LIU, Sacred Heart
|10/26
|x
|Maine vs Dartmouth
|10/26
|x
|x
|New Hampshire vs Central Connecticut
|10/26
|x
|Cincinatti vs Denison
|10/26
|x
|x
|Seton Hall vs Drexel
|10/26
|x
|x
|Arkansas vs Auburn
|10/26
|x
|Kenyon vs Xavier
|10/26
|x
|x
|William & Mary vs Towson
|10/26
|x
|x
|Lehigh vs Loyola
|10/26
|x
|x
|Campbell vs Gardner-Webb, Old Dominion
|10/26
|x
|Howard vs Mary Washington
|10/26
|x
|X
|NJIT vs UMass
|10/26
|x
|Incarnate Word vs Little Rock, Rhodes College
|10/26
|x
|x
|Cleveland State vs Green Bay
|10/26
|x
|x
|Canisius vs Suny Geneseo
|10/26
|x
|x
|Fairfield vs Monmouth
|10/26
|x
|Iona vs Bryant
|10/26
|x
|x
|Ball State vs Buffalo
|10/26
|x
|Missouri State Alumni Meet
|10/26
|x
|UC Davis vs Nevada, Reno, Colorado State
|10/26
|x
|Virginia Tech vs George Washington
|10/26
|x
|x
|Eastern Michigan vs Miami (OH)
|10/26
|x
|California Baptist vs UNLV
|10/26
|x
|x
|Coast Guard vs Springfield, Rhode Island
|10/26
|x
|Fairfield vs Monmouth
|10/27
|x
|Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara
|10/27
|x
|x
Kudos to Washington state for swimming Stanford and Cal in the same weekend!
This is how Pac-12 scheduling always works. The teams operate in pairs, keeps costs down on road trips. The same teams will swim Arizona and Arizona State in the same weekend as well, and then swap on Saturday or Sunday.
Ball state v Youngstown on 10/25 is only women
Thanks, updated.