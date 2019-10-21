College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 21 – Oct. 27, 2019

The red-hot #9 Kentucky Wildcat women have beaten Indiana, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Ohio the past two weeks. Now they head to Texas for a battle of top-10 women’s programs. It’s also a clash of NCAA scoring backstrokers Asia Seidt (Kentucky), Claire Adams (Texas), and Julia Cook (Texas).

That meet will also feature the men’s teams from both schools – Texas are the clear favorites there, but we’ll get our first ‘official’ look at the #2 Texas men after their yearly tradition of sneakily leaking news of fast swims from their unofficial intrasquad meet.

There are three big showdowns of ranked teams, though most of the programs are much better on the women’s side at the moment:

#9/- Kentucky vs #5/#2 Texas

vs #6/- Tennessee vs #13/#6 Louisville

vs #17/- Wisconsin vs #3/#11 Virginia

That third meet should be an outstanding one, with perhaps the fastest-rising women’s program in the nation swimming the NCAA’s best returning swimmer: Beata Nelson of Wisconsin.

A few more ranked teams in action this week:

The #1 Stanford women host Washington State . The next day, Washington State heads to #2 Cal for a women’s dual.

women host . The next day, Washington State heads to for a women’s dual. #4/#3 NC State hosts South Carolina.

hosts #8/#13 Georgia will travel to UNC, then face #20/- Duke the following day.

will travel to then face the following day. #14/#14 Arizona State heads to Utah, whose women beat Arizona for the first time in program history this month.

heads to whose women beat Arizona for the first time in program history this month. #11/- Auburn takes on Arkansas.

takes on #19/#17 Minnesota is on the road against Iowa.

is on the road against -/#16 Georgia Tech hosts Florida State.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.