College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 21 – Oct. 27, 2019

The red-hot #9 Kentucky Wildcat women have beaten Indiana, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Ohio the past two weeks. Now they head to Texas for a battle of top-10 women’s programs. It’s also a clash of NCAA scoring backstrokers Asia Seidt (Kentucky), Claire Adams (Texas), and Julia Cook (Texas).

That meet will also feature the men’s teams from both schools – Texas are the clear favorites there, but we’ll get our first ‘official’ look at the #2 Texas men after their yearly tradition of sneakily leaking news of fast swims from their unofficial intrasquad meet.

There are three big showdowns of ranked teams, though most of the programs are much better on the women’s side at the moment:

  • #9/- Kentucky vs #5/#2 Texas
  • #6/- Tennessee vs #13/#6 Louisville
  • #17/- Wisconsin vs #3/#11 Virginia

That third meet should be an outstanding one, with perhaps the fastest-rising women’s program in the nation swimming the NCAA’s best returning swimmer: Beata Nelson of Wisconsin.

A few more ranked teams in action this week:

  • The #1 Stanford women host Washington State. The next day, Washington State heads to #2 Cal for a women’s dual.
  • #4/#3 NC State hosts South Carolina.
  • #8/#13 Georgia will travel to UNC, then face #20/- Duke the following day.
  • #14/#14 Arizona State heads to Utah, whose women beat Arizona for the first time in program history this month.
  • #11/- Auburn takes on Arkansas.
  • #19/#17 Minnesota is on the road against Iowa.
  • -/#16 Georgia Tech hosts Florida State.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Boston College vs Northeastern 10/23 x
Stanford vs Washington State 10/23 x
SMU vs Houston 10/23 x
Louisville vs Tennessee 10/24 x x
Cal vs Washington State 10/24 x
Fordham vs. Marist 10/24 x x
NC State vs South Carolina 10/25 x x
Purdue vs Notre Dame 10/25 x x
Iowa State vs Omaha, St. Catherine’s 10/25 x
TCU vs SMU 10/25 x x
Kansas Alumni Meet 10/25 x
UNC vs Georgia 10/25 x x
Utah vs Arizona State 10/25 x x
ECU vs UNCW 10/25 x x
Providence vs New Jersey Institute of Tech 10/25 x x
Texas vs Kentucky 10/25 x x
Drexel vs. La Salle 10/25
Columbia vs. Toronto 10/25 x
Worcester City Championship (Holy Cross) 10/25 x x
Campbell vs UNC Pembroke 10/25 x
FGCU vs Vanderbilt 10/25 x
Florida Atlantic vs Indian River State 10/25 x x
Cleveland State vs Milwaukee 10/25 x x
Oakland vs Wayne State 10/25 x x
Youngstown State vs Ball State 10/25 x
Yale vs Army 10/25 x x
Bowling Green vs Ohio 10/25 x
Akron vs Toledo 10/25 x
Evansvile vs Valparaiso 10/25 x x
Fresno State vs Nevada 10/25 x
Stanford Alumni meet 10/25 x x
Wyoming vs Colorado School of Mines 10/25 x x
UCLA vs USCB 10/25 x
Virginia vs Wisconsin 10/25-10/26 x x
Liberty vs UNC Asheville 10/25-10/26 X
Hawaii vs Arizona, Denver 10/25-10/26 x x
Duke vs Georgia 10/26 x x
Georgia Tech vs Florida State 10/26 x x
Colorado State vs Kansas 10/26 x
Iowa vs Minnesota 10/26 x x
Davidson vs. Georgetown 10/26 x x
Boston vs Fordham, Brown 10/26 x x
George Washington vs. Virginia Tech 10/26 x x
Biinghamton vs Bucknell 10/26 x x
Stony Brook vs LIU, Sacred Heart 10/26 x
Maine vs Dartmouth 10/26 x x
New Hampshire vs Central Connecticut 10/26 x
Cincinatti vs Denison 10/26 x x
Seton Hall vs Drexel 10/26 x x
Arkansas vs Auburn 10/26 x
Kenyon vs Xavier 10/26 x x
William & Mary vs Towson 10/26 x x
Lehigh vs Loyola 10/26 x x
Campbell vs Gardner-Webb, Old Dominion 10/26 x
Howard vs Mary Washington 10/26 x X
NJIT vs UMass 10/26 x
Incarnate Word vs Little Rock, Rhodes College 10/26 x x
Cleveland State vs Green Bay 10/26 x x
Canisius vs Suny Geneseo 10/26 x x
Fairfield vs Monmouth 10/26 x
Iona vs Bryant 10/26 x x
Ball State vs Buffalo 10/26 x
Missouri State Alumni Meet 10/26 x
UC Davis vs Nevada, Reno, Colorado State 10/26 x
Virginia Tech vs George Washington 10/26 x x
Eastern Michigan vs Miami (OH) 10/26 x
California Baptist vs UNLV 10/26 x x
Coast Guard vs Springfield, Rhode Island 10/26 x
Fairfield vs Monmouth 10/27 x
Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara 10/27 x x

ACC fan

Kudos to Washington state for swimming Stanford and Cal in the same weekend!

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Braden Keith

This is how Pac-12 scheduling always works. The teams operate in pairs, keeps costs down on road trips. The same teams will swim Arizona and Arizona State in the same weekend as well, and then swap on Saturday or Sunday.

56 seconds ago
56 seconds ago
Thezwimmer

Ball state v Youngstown on 10/25 is only women

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Thanks, updated.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago

