College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 8-15

Last week was a lighter week on the dual meet schedule but things are in full swing this week with numerous rivalry meets.

UNC and Duke will face off in an ACC battle. The meet came down to the wire last year on the women’s side as UNC won 152.5-147.5 and is expected to be close once again. UNC is currently ranked #15 while Duke sits at #16 on the women’s side. The UNC men moved into our post-invite rankings and sit at #23.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will be another in-state battle. The men’s side is expected to be a closer meet with the Hokie men sitting at #10 and the Virginia men sitting at #11. The meet could be the debut for Olympian Katie Grimes who arrived in Charlottesville at the start of winter training.

LSU and Georgia will face off in a top 25 matchup on both sides. The LSU men are #17 while Georgia sits at #9. The LSU women are #22 while the Georgia women are #13.

In another SEC showdown, Tennessee and Alabama enter as top 25 teams as well. The Alabama women are #19 while Tennessee sits at #5. The Alabama men are #18 while Tennessee is #7.

The biggest meet for the Big Ten is Indiana vs Michigan. Indiana is coming off of a dual meet against Florida where the men earned the win. Michigan on the other hand had their training trip last week. The Indiana men are ranked #2 while Michigan is #13. The women’s side will see a top 10 battle with the #7 Indiana women and #10 Michigan.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.