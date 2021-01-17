Cody Simpson Hits Best Time in 200 Yard Free in Practice

After qualifying for the Australian Olympic Trials in the 100 fly last month, Australian singer and swimmer Cody Simpson hit another lifetime best, this time in short course yards. According to an Instagram post from Simpson, he swam a new lifetime best time in the 200 free. While the video doesn’t include a time, it appears to be roughly 1:40.0 based on a hand timing of the video.

Despite not mentioning a final time for the swim, the video does feature his time after each of the first three 50’s. His first three splits were 22.4/47.3/1:12 according to the video.

That would make the splitting, by 50:

22.4

24.9

24.7

28.0

Simpson only returned to the pool just over a year ago, racing at the Trojan Invite in October of 2019. At that meet he competed in just the 100 fly, finishing in 51.51. Since then, Simpson has begun training under former Auburn head coach and current USC volunteer assistant Brett Hawke.

Prior to his muscial stardom, Simpson was very successful in the pool. By 2012 he had won multiple gold medals at the Queensland Swimming Championships.

Despite his return to the pool, Simpson has still taken time to continue his career as a pop star. In December of 2020, he released two new singles, Higher Forever and Christmas Dreaming.