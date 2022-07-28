Claire Curzan Pulls Out of 100 Fly Final at U.S. Nationals

2022 US Summer Nationals

2020 Olympic semifinalist Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans has scratched the 100 fly final at U.S Nationals due to a non-COVID illness after attending a family wedding last week. She is reportedly dropping the final to seek medical attention and has not yet decided whether or not she will swim the rest of the meet.

Curzan was seeded 4th going into the 100 fly final after posting a 58.82 in prelims, about 2.4 seconds off the junior world record time she set in April 2021. She is coming off a 5th place finish in this event at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Curzan is the top seed in the 100 back on Friday and the 3rd seed in the 50 free on Saturday.

Two swimmers in the men’s 400 IM B final scratched including Bobby Finke. He swam a 4:20.34 in prelims, about 10 seconds off his best time from the International Team Trials in April, to snag a spot in the B final ranked #11. This was Finke’s first swim of the meet after he pulled out of the 1500 free on Tuesday. His fellow Tokyo Olympian and Florida Gator Jake Mitchell, seeded #13, also scratched after posting a lifetime best time of 4:21.09 this morning. He took five seconds off his previous best time from 2018 Summer Junior Nationals. Mitchell might be resting up for the 400 freestyle on Friday where he is seeded 2nd. Finke is still the top seed in the 800 free, his 2020 Olympic gold medal event, and the 8th seed in the 400 free.

