Cincinnati’s Blake Hanna Goes From College Club Swimmer to DI NCAA Qualifier

We sat down with the University of Cincinnati’s NCAA qualifier in the 200 backstroke, Blake Hanna . Looking at Blake’s times, specifically his 1:40 in the 200 backstroke, you’d think that he was highly recruited coming out of high school. Turns out, he was barely recruited at all and therefore didn’t end up swimming for a team straight out of high school, as he was set on going to Cincinnati for academic reasons. However, he did swim with the colleges club team and ended up winning the national college club championships in the 200 back with a 1:47 his sophomore year.

Hanna explains his drive to win the college club nationals after getting 2nd his first year and how that landed him a spot on the bearcats DI collegiate team once he did.

